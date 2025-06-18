Indigo Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat Air India Battles Technical Snags Khaleej Times

Multiple incidents of flight disruptions in India have been reported today, including a bomb threat and cancellations due to technical snags. These come days after the horrific crash of an Air India India plane at the Ahmedabad airport that left 241 passengers dead.

Ahmedabad-London Gatwick service cancelled

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was cancelled, citing "operational issues". No specific reason has been provided so far, according to the Indian media.

Flight AI 159 was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad at 1.10pm on Tuesday, June 17. It was rescheduled to 3pm, but at 1.45pm Air India confirmed that the service had been cancelled.

According to the Air India website, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was supposed to fly as AI 159, on the the same sector as the plane which crashed on June 12.

"I am travelling with my wife and two children. We have no answers from the airline company for the flight cancellation," ANI quoted a passenger of the flight to Gatwick as saying.

Passengers deplaned in Kolkata

Another incident involving Air India occured in Kolkata where a flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata suffered a technical snag in one of its engines. Passengers were deplaned during the scheduled halt at the Kolkata airport early on Tuesday.

Flight AI180 - a Boeing 777-200LR - had arrived on time at the Kolkata airport at 12:45am, but a technical snag in the left engine delayed takeoff. At about 5:20am, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane. The captain of the plane told the passengers that the decision was being made in the interest of flight safety, according to Indian media reports.

Videos showed the aircraft stationed at Kolkata airport as ground staff carried out inspections.

Emergency landing at Nagpur

IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat, travelling to Delhi via Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received. All passengers were deboarded, reported ANI.

An investigation is underway, nothing suspicious has been found so far, accordoing Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said that the bomb threat was received on its official email address, after which the emergency landing was made.

(With agency inputs)