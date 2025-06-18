Conditsis Lawyers Acquires Brazel Moore Lawyers In Strategic Expansion

Conditsis Lawyers is pleased to announce its acquisition of Brazel Moore Lawyers, one of the Central Coast's largest and long-standing law firms.

GOSFORD, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The acquisition is a significant step in the ongoing growth of Conditsis Lawyers. The addition of Brazel Moore's highly regarded team will enhance Conditsis Lawyers' multi-award-winning capability in Succession Law and introduce a new practice area in Compensation Law, broadening the support available to clients across the Central Coast. It is also expected to enrich career and professional development opportunities for staff and those looking to be part of an ever growing and vibrant law firm.“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our vision for Conditsis Lawyers and reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation and strategic expansion,” said Managing Director Manny Conditsis.“It also means we can support even more people in our community who are in need of expert legal representation.”After more than 44 years, Brazel Moore Lawyers has acceded to the acquisition following careful consideration and reflection. The firm's Founder and Managing Director, Geoff Brazel, said he is proud to pass the baton to a well-established and highly respected practice that has served the Central Coast and beyond since 1982.Conditsis Lawyers shares Brazel Moore's deep commitment to professional service, integrity and achieving the best possible results for clients. This shared vision ensures continuity of values, service and community focus.Brazel Moore Lawyers clients can expect a seamless transition, with most staff moving across to Conditsis. This continuity means clients will retain access to the lawyers and support staff they have come to know and trust, now backed by the additional resources and expertise available at Conditsis Lawyers.With an expanded team and broader practice capability, Conditsis Lawyers is positioned to deliver an even higher standard of legal service across the Central Coast.

