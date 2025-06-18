Bomb Threat: Saudi Flight Carrying Hajj Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing In Indonesia

Jakarta: A Saudia Airlines flight carrying Hajj pilgrims made an emergency landing in Indonesia following a bomb threat. The flight, SV 5276, was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Jakarta International Airport when the threat emerged. The plane subsequently made an emergency landing at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

An email message was received indicating a bomb threat against the aircraft. The flight was en route from Jeddah Airport to Jakarta. The email, threatening to detonate the Saudia aircraft, was received around 7:30 am. The Directorate General of Indonesian Civil Aviation reported that the plane made an emergency landing at Kualanamu International Airport following the security alert.

The plane landed around 10:00 am. Authorities stated that passengers were immediately evacuated upon landing, and a bomb disposal unit inspected the aircraft. There were 442 Hajj pilgrims on board, including 207 men and 235 women.

A flight carrying about 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, from Saudi Arabia had landed in Lucknow after it developed a technical snag, two days before. Sparks and smoke was seen emanating from the wheel as the Saudi Arabia Airlines flight landed at Lucknow airport. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.

Smoke and sparks were seen coming from the wheel of a Saudi Arabia Airlines aircraft after it landed at Lucknow Airport. The fire team quickly responded and brought the situation under control. There were 250 passengers on board the aircraft.#Breaking #Lucknow twitter/FZ7IGxp52S

- Archit Gupta (@architguptalive) June 16, 2025