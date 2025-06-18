Novel Diagnostic Technology Disrupting Diabetic Retinopathy Market Generating Billions In Revenue Opportunities - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – June 17, 2025 – The global diabetic retinopathy market has shown a consistent growth in recent years and is expected to continue for the coming several years. According to a report from Grand View Research said that the global diabetic retinopathy market size was estimated at USD 9.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. One of the main factors expected to fuel market expansion is the growing incidence of diabetes in older individuals and the rising prevalence of blindness caused by diabetes. The introduction of novel diagnostic technologies and treatments and the increased awareness are driving the market expansion. The report said: “ Diabetes is a globally prevalent health concern. It can result in Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), which is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina. DR leads to blurred vision and vision loss in most cases. International Diabetes Federation estimates that 1 in 8 adults will be living with diabetes in 2050. It also states urbanization, an aging population, decreasing physical activity, and the growing prevalence of obesity are some of the key aspects contributing to the rise in type 2 diabetes. DR is a serious microvascular complication of type I and type II diabetes. It is often caused by prolonged high blood sugar levels that damage the blood vessels in the retina. It can progress to sight-threatening stages, which can cause blindness and visual impairment if not treated. According to a report published by the WHO, DR is responsible for 4.8% of the 37 million blindness cases in the world. The prevalence of this condition in the U.S. is expected to increase rapidly. Despite all the necessary measures adopted by the diabetic population, DR can lead to permanent blindness based on the disease stage and severity of the condition. Active healthcare/tech companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT).

Grand View Research continued:“Individuals with diabetes are at risk for diabetes-related eye diseases, such as cataracts, DR, macular edema, and glaucoma . DR is one of the main causes of blindness in the U.S. The same organization also states that up to 21.0% of type 2 diabetes patients have DR at the time of their initial diabetes diagnosis. In addition, a majority of them may develop DR over time. This condition is a leading cause of blindness in working-age adults. According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), nearly 11 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have DR by 2030. According to a CDC analysis, early detection and treatment can prevent more than 90.0% of diabetes-related visual impairment. Intensive blood glucose management can reduce the risk of DR by 27.0%; therefore, the rising prevalence of blindness is expected to be one of the major drivers of the diabetic retinopathy industry... significant R&D expenditure and new launches driven by research-based product developments are anticipated to facilitate market expansion. Technological advancements and new product launches fuel market growth.” It added:“The global market is characterized by a high degree of innovation owing to rapid technological advancements and an increase in research and development activities. Prominent players in the market are involved in a moderate level of Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities, which can be attributed to factors such as the need to acquire new product development facilities, enhance capabilities, and expand product portfolios... In addition to meeting the growing demand, regional expansion provides companies with an opportunity to tap into previously untapped customer bases. This strategy enables them to strengthen their position in the market and increase their market shares.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) JV Partner, Ainnova, Begins Diabetic Retinopathy Screenings with Leading Pharmacies – Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the“Company”) and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that screenings for diabetic retinopathy begin this week in collaboration with Grupo Dökka and its leading pharmacy subsidiaries, Fischel Pharmacies and La Bomba Pharmacies located in Central America.

Both Fischel and La Bomba Pharmacies have asked their diabetic customers to schedule a free screening as part of a collaborative program where Ainnova will use its cutting-edge AI platform, Vision AI, to help identify changes in the retina using a quick and non-invasive scan of the patient's retina.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., a joint venture company created by both Avant and Ainnova, said of the benefits for the collaboration,“As we begin similar initiatives in Mexico, our goal is to close the patient care loop with timely treatment-connecting every step of the journey. We are integrating pharma, retail, ophthalmologists, and our technology into a unified experience, all driven by one incentive: the well-being of the diabetic patient. Projects like this allow us to validate the model across diverse populations and sectors as part of our strategy to reach the market in a smarter, more efficient way-where the biggest winners are the patients.”

Diabetic retinopathy is one of the main causes of vision loss in people with diabetes. Although, in its early stages, it may not present symptoms, it can be detected with a simple and quick screening. CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently announced an agreement to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions that combine Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor with Tandem's innovative insulin delivery systems to provide more options for people to manage their diabetes.

The Abbott sensor, currently under development, will combine glucose and ketone sensing technology that aims to help people living with diabetes detect early ketone rise to avoid life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis. “Integrating our advanced insulin delivery systems with Abbott's future glucose-ketone sensor has the potential to help empower people with diabetes to take faster, more informed action to protect their health and improve outcomes,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer.“We are excited to continue our partnership with Abbott and look forward to working with them to bring this new integration to customers in the future.”

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently announced that it will advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin into phase 3 development in weight management based on completed clinical studies. The decision to advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin into phase 3 is based on feedback received from regulatory authorities following end-of-phase 2 interactions for subcutaneous and oral amycretin in weight management.

“We are very pleased that the feedback from regulatory authorities has allowed us to take subcutaneous and oral amycretin in weight management to phase 3,” said Martin Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk.“We are excited about the amycretin molecule, and this marks an important step forward. We look forward to sharing more information on the design of the phase 3 programme.”

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, recently announced that the Omnipod® 5 App for iPhone is now compatible with the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.

With this latest integration, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System combines the benefits of tubeless AID and Dexcom's latest diabetes management technology, all conveniently controlled from an iPhone.

“This integration represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing innovative solutions for diabetes management,” said Eric Benjamin, Insulet Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Customer Experience Officer.“With the addition of the Dexcom G7 sensor to the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone, our U.S. customers have more choice with fewer devices to keep track of, making it easier than ever to manage their diabetes.”

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, recently announced MiniMed as the name for the planned New Diabetes Company following the intended separation. The name honors the company's roots, reflecting its original name prior to its acquisition by Medtronic in 2001, and a deep 40-year history of being at the forefront of transforming diabetes care around the world.

“Our journey began in 1983, when visionary entrepreneur Alfred E. Mann founded MiniMed and revolutionized diabetes care with many first-of-its-kind innovations that pushed the boundaries of care and helped simplify life with diabetes for countless people around the world,” said Que Dallara, current EVP and President of Medtronic Diabetes and Chief Executive Officer designate of MiniMed.“We're thrilled to honor this rich 40-year legacy with a name that carries deep meaning and trust. As we step forward into this new and exciting chapter, we'll focus relentlessly on fulfilling our Mission to make diabetes more predictable so everyone can embrace life to the fullest.”

