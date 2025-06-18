Innoscripta SE: Founders Plan Selective Share Purchases To Support Share Price
The acquired shares are subject to existing lock-up obligations and may be sold no earlier than after the respective periods following the IPO have expired. Any subsequent sale will only be considered if there is a substantial and sustained recovery in the share price compared to the IPO placement price of €120. Attention will be paid to a market-compatible increase in the free float.
This initiative is exclusively financed from the shareholders' private funds and demonstrates their long-term confidence in innoscripta SE's business model and prospects.
About innoscripta:
innoscripta SE is a leading provider of software solutions for managing and documenting research and development activities. The company's platform digitizes processes related to R&D tax incentives and offers integrated solutions for time recording, project management, and compliance.
