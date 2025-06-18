Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Innoscripta SE: Founders Plan Selective Share Purchases To Support Share Price


2025-06-18 03:07:47
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta SE: Founders Plan Selective Share Purchases to Support Share Price
17.06.2025 / 13:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 17, 2025 - The two primary innoscripta SE shareholders, Michael Hohenester (through Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG) and Alexander Meyer (through Meyer Beteiligungs-UG), have announced their intention to purchase a limited number of innoscripta SE shares through the stock exchange. The total volume is planned to be up to €12 million, with €10 million from Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG and €2 million from Meyer Beteiligungs-UG.

The acquired shares are subject to existing lock-up obligations and may be sold no earlier than after the respective periods following the IPO have expired. Any subsequent sale will only be considered if there is a substantial and sustained recovery in the share price compared to the IPO placement price of €120. Attention will be paid to a market-compatible increase in the free float.

This initiative is exclusively financed from the shareholders' private funds and demonstrates their long-term confidence in innoscripta SE's business model and prospects.

About innoscripta:
innoscripta SE is a leading provider of software solutions for managing and documenting research and development activities. The company's platform digitizes processes related to R&D tax incentives and offers integrated solutions for time recording, project management, and compliance.

17.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2156504

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN18062025004691010666ID1109688558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search