innoscripta SE: Founders Plan Selective Share Purchases to Support Share Price

17.06.2025 / 13:13 CET/CEST

Munich, June 17, 2025 - The two primary innoscripta SE shareholders, Michael Hohenester (through Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG) and Alexander Meyer (through Meyer Beteiligungs-UG), have announced their intention to purchase a limited number of innoscripta SE shares through the stock exchange. The total volume is planned to be up to €12 million, with €10 million from Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG and €2 million from Meyer Beteiligungs-UG.



The acquired shares are subject to existing lock-up obligations and may be sold no earlier than after the respective periods following the IPO have expired. Any subsequent sale will only be considered if there is a substantial and sustained recovery in the share price compared to the IPO placement price of €120. Attention will be paid to a market-compatible increase in the free float.



This initiative is exclusively financed from the shareholders' private funds and demonstrates their long-term confidence in innoscripta SE's business model and prospects.



About innoscripta:

innoscripta SE is a leading provider of software solutions for managing and documenting research and development activities. The company's platform digitizes processes related to R&D tax incentives and offers integrated solutions for time recording, project management, and compliance.

