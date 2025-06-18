Shelly Group Expects Record Year With Over 10 Million Newly Registered Devices Open Architecture Of Shelly Cloud Driving Growth
For the first time in the Company's history, Shelly Group is on track to register over 10 million new devices in a single year. By comparison, by the end of 2023, the Company had registered approximately 10 million devices total since launching in 2018.
A key differentiator in the competitive smart home market is the open architecture of the Shelly platform. In addition to mainstream third-party clouds like Alexa, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings, Shelly devices are compatible with over 200 additional smart home apps. At the same time, a growing number of users are choosing the Shelly app as their central smart home control interface.
Shelly Cloud usage metrics continue to rise dynamically: from January to May 2025, an average of more than 2,500 new Shelly Cloud accounts were registered daily. In addition, nearly 600 integrations of external systems were performed each day – a clear signal of the increasing attractiveness and flexibility of the Shelly ecosystem.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
