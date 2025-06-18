EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Sales Result

Shelly Group Expects Record Year with Over 10 Million Newly Registered Devices – Open Architecture of Shelly Cloud Driving Growth

Shelly Group Expects Record Year with Over 10 Million Newly Registered Devices – Open Architecture of Shelly Cloud Driving Growth



Growing relevance in the international smart home market – approximately 26,000 newly activated Shelly devices per day

Shelly Cloud as a central control hub – more than 17,000 daily activations via Shelly Cloud and over 2,500 new Shelly Cloud accounts per day

High interoperability as a competitive advantage – more than 9,000 daily connections to third-party clouds and around 600 integrations of external systems into Shelly Cloud Strong scaling of user base – more than 3,000 new Shelly Smart Homes added every day

Sofia / Munich, 17 June 2025 – Shelly Group (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, continues to experience strong demand in the current 2025 financial year. Since the beginning of the year, an average of approximately 26,000 new Shelly devices have been activated each day – including over 17,000 via the Shelly Cloud and more than 9,000 via third-party cloud solutions. This equates to more than 3,000 households per day adopting Shelly's IoT and smart building solutions, highlighting the growing importance of Shelly Cloud as an integral part of the global IoT infrastructure. For the first time in the Company's history, Shelly Group is on track to register over 10 million new devices in a single year. By comparison, by the end of 2023, the Company had registered approximately 10 million devices total since launching in 2018. A key differentiator in the competitive smart home market is the open architecture of the Shelly platform. In addition to mainstream third-party clouds like Alexa, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings, Shelly devices are compatible with over 200 additional smart home apps. At the same time, a growing number of users are choosing the Shelly app as their central smart home control interface. Shelly Cloud usage metrics continue to rise dynamically: from January to May 2025, an average of more than 2,500 new Shelly Cloud accounts were registered daily. In addition, nearly 600 integrations of external systems were performed each day – a clear signal of the increasing attractiveness and flexibility of the Shelly ecosystem.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Shelly Group: “In 2023, we passed the mark of 10 million devices sold since the launch of our first Shelly products - now we are on track to reach the same figure within a single year. This development reflects not only the international demand for our solutions but also the scalability of our technology platform. Our open system architecture enables high integration density and meets the needs of both tech-savvy consumers and professional users. Together with our active developer community, it is a key driver of innovation, reach, and long-term growth.”



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group: “Shelly Cloud is not only the technological backbone of our offering, but also a crucial lever for scaling our business model. The steadily increasing number of connected devices per day and the growing adoption by third-party providers underscore the market potential of our open platform approach. This enables us to unlock additional revenue streams, such as cloud services or licensing models, while also boosting customer loyalty and long-term engagement with our solutions. As a result, Shelly Cloud is becoming a strategic growth driver – both in terms of our operational performance and Shelly Group's positioning in the global market.”



About Shelly Group Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.



