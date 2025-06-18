​​Micron Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: AI Demand Drives Growth Expectations​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Strong earnings expectations reflect AI-driven recovery

​Micron Technology is set to announce its fiscal third quarter (Q3) 2025 earnings on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, after market close. Analysts anticipate earnings-per-share (EPS) of $1.59, a significant increase from $0.63 in the same quarter last year, representing over 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

​The substantial EPS growth reflects both revenue expansion and operational leverage as Micron benefits from improved pricing conditions and strong demand across its product portfolio, particularly in high-value segments serving data centre and AI applications.

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics pre-tax profit is expected to more than double from $935.0 million in Q3 2024 to $2.070 billion in Q3 2025.

​Revenue is projected to be $8.885 billion, compared to $8.053 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025. This sequential growth demonstrates the continued momentum in memory markets, particularly those driven by artificial intelligence applications.

​Micron has surpassed analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, indicating a trend of strong performance that has exceeded market expectations. This consistent outperformance suggests that the company's strategic positioning in AI-related markets is delivering results.

​Micron has a TipRanks Smart Score of '9 Outperform' and is rated as a 'strong buy' with 18 'buy' and 3 'hold' recommendations (as of 17/06/2025).

Micron TipRanks Smart Score chart Source: TipRanks

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics, 12 analysts have a 'strong buy' recommendation for Micron, 22 a 'buy', 6 a 'hold' and 1 a 'sell' (as of 17/06/2025).

Micron LSEG Data & Analytics chart Source: LSEG Data & Analytics AI and HBM products drive revenue growth

​Micron's expansion in AI-driven markets, particularly through its High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) products, has been a significant growth driver. In Q2 2025, HBM revenue exceeded $1 billion, reflecting robust demand from data centre clients building AI infrastructure.

​CEO Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted that the company is on track for record revenue and significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025, driven by AI-related demand. This positions Micron as a key beneficiary of the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout across cloud service providers and enterprise customers.

​The HBM segment represents a high-margin, high-growth product category that commands premium pricing compared to traditional DRAM products. The billion-dollar quarterly revenue milestone demonstrates Micron's successful execution in capturing this market opportunity.

​This AI-driven demand surge contrasts sharply with the cyclical downturns that have historically characterised the memory semiconductor industry, suggesting that structural changes in computing architectures may be creating more sustained demand patterns.

​Margin pressures amid growth investments

​Despite positive trends, investors should be aware of potential challenges, particularly around gross margin pressure. Micron's non-GAAP gross margin has been on a downward trajectory, falling from 39.5% in quarter one (Q1) to 37.9% in Q2, with an expected value of 36.5% for the ongoing quarter.

​This margin compression occurs despite strong revenue growth, suggesting that competitive pricing pressures or product mix effects are offsetting some of the benefits from increased volumes and improved market conditions.

​The company is investing heavily in new facilities, including a DRAM chip plant in Idaho, which may impact near-term profitability through increased depreciation and operating expenses as these facilities ramp production.

​These margin trends will be closely watched by investors to determine whether they represent temporary growing pains or indicate structural challenges in maintaining profitability as the market expands and competition intensifies.

​Capital investment strategy and long-term positioning

​Micron's substantial capital expenditure programme reflects management's confidence in long-term demand trends and the need to secure manufacturing capacity for advanced memory products. The Idaho DRAM facility represents a strategic investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

​These capital investments, while pressuring near-term cash flows and margins, position Micron to capture market share in advanced memory technologies and reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing facilities amid ongoing geopolitical and tariff tensions.

​The timing of these investments coincides with government incentives for domestic semiconductor production, potentially providing financial support for Micron's expansion plans while strengthening its competitive position.

​Updates on the progress of these capital projects and their expected returns will be crucial for investors assessing the company's long-term profitability and competitive positioning in the evolving memory market landscape.

​Market dynamics and competitive landscape

​The memory semiconductor industry is experiencing a significant recovery from the cyclical downturn that characterised 2022 and early 2023. This recovery has been driven primarily by AI-related demand rather than traditional PC and smartphone markets.

​Micron's positioning in HBM and other advanced memory technologies provides competitive advantages, though the company faces competition from Samsung and SK Hynix in these high-growth segments. Market share dynamics in HBM will be important for assessing Micron's long-term prospects.

​Pricing conditions in memory markets have stabilised and improved, though they remain below historical peaks. The sustainability of current pricing levels will depend on demand growth continuing to outpace supply additions across the industry.

​Inventory levels throughout the supply chain have normalised after the destocking cycle that weighed on demand in previous quarters, providing a more stable foundation for continued recovery.

​Key metrics to monitor in Q3 results

​AI demand continuation will be crucial, as investors assess whether the AI infrastructure buildout can sustain the current growth trajectory or whether demand might plateau as initial deployments mature.

​Gross margins will be closely scrutinised for any signs of stabilisation or further deterioration, with management commentary on margin outlook providing insights into competitive dynamics and operational efficiency progress.

​Capital expenditure updates will provide clarity on investment timelines and expected returns, helping investors understand the cash flow implications of Micron's expansion strategy.

​Guidance for quarter four (Q4) and beyond will be particularly important given the seasonal patterns in memory markets and the evolving AI demand landscape that has disrupted traditional cyclical patterns.

Micron technical analysis

​The Micron Technology share price , up over 42% year-to-date, remains resolutely bullish now that it has managed to break through its major $110.67-to-$114.80 resistance zone. It consists of the August-to-January highs which, because of inverse polarity, are expected to act as a support zone from now on.

​Micron daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​Further potential support may be seen between the February-to-March highs at $107.88-to-$104.69 ahead of the April-to-June uptrend line at $103.00. While it underpins, the medium-term uptrend remains intact.

​At present the Micron share price is on track for its third straight week of gains with the July 2024 low at $127.27 and the April 2024 high at $130.54 representing potential upside targets.

​Micron weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView Investment considerations for Micron shares

​For investors considering Micron ahead of the Q3 earnings announcement, the company presents a compelling AI infrastructure play with both opportunities and risks to consider.

​Research the semiconductor industry dynamics, AI market trends, and Micron's competitive positioning to understand the investment opportunity.​Consider how memory market cycles, AI demand sustainability, and capital investment timelines might affect the company's performance.​Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.​Search for 'Micron Technology' or its ticker 'MU' on our trading platform or app.​Implement appropriate risk management given the volatility typical of semiconductor stocks around earnings announcements.

​Spread betting and CFD trading provide flexible approaches for trading Micron around earnings, allowing positions on both rising and falling prices while managing risk through guaranteed stops.

​For those with longer-term views on AI infrastructure growth and memory demand, share dealing offers direct exposure to Micron's transformation story, though investors should be prepared for the cyclical volatility typical of semiconductor stocks .

​Micron's Q3 results will provide crucial insights into the sustainability of AI-driven demand growth and the company's ability to balance growth investments with profitability. The semiconductor industry's recovery continues to be powered by AI applications, with Micron positioned as a key beneficiary of this structural shift in computing requirements.

​The combination of strong revenue growth expectations and ongoing margin pressures creates a complex investment narrative that will require careful analysis of management's strategic execution and market positioning as the AI infrastructure buildout continues to evolve.​​

The material does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. The research does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it.

It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. We aim to establish and maintain and operate effective organisational and administrative arrangements with a view to taking all reasonable steps to prevent conflicts of interest from constituting or giving rise to a material risk of damage to the interests of our clients. We operate a policy of independence which requires our employees to act in our clients' best interests and to disregard any conflicts of interests in providing our services. Furthermore, IG does not seek to disclose the relevant information to any issuer discussed prior to dissemination. The organisational and administrative controls mentioned herein are set out in our Conflicts Policy, a summary of which (our Summary Conflicts Policy) is available on our website.

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Ltd. Registered Office: Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London, EC4R 2YA. IG Markets Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales under number 04008957. We are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Register Number 195355).