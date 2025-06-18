Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sees Steady Economic Growth In Early 2025

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reported a positive economic performance in the first five months of 2025, with the gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 598.8 million manat (approximately $353 million), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of the Autonomous Republic.

