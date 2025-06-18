Sourabh Raaj Jain Returns To TV With 'Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil': It Wasn't A Conscious Break
Speaking about his return to television, Sourabh said: 'For me it's not the medium but rather my character, it's the graph that matters the most. It wasn't a conscious break but I think it happened organically because I didn't want to repeat what I had already done.”
“Our audience has evolved and has so many more choices when it comes to content and so as an actor one's job becomes more challenging,' said the actor.
The actor, who was last seen on television in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Patiala Babes', will be seen in 'Tu Dhadhkan Mein Dil', a story themed around“Beauty and the Beast”. It is that of an estranged daughter and her father. The story follows her journey when she finds out about her father's harsh reality.
Speaking on the show, the actor said:“Raghav is very different from anything I have played before. He's not a bad guy but yes nor is he the chocolate boy. I love the nuances of the character and his rockstar look.”
“He's like that coconut - hard on the outside but soft on the inside. I have loved the layers of this character as he's extremely real and flawed which makes him relatable in this day and age.”
The show also features names such as Kavita Ghai, Ashmita Jaggi and Swati Sharma. It is slated to release on June 23 on Star Plus.
Sourabh gained a household name with his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat. His portrayal of Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shiva in Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai.
Other notable television shows to his credit include Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes. He has participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
