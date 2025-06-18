Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Carney Welcomes Modi to G7

Carney Welcomes Modi to G7


2025-06-18 02:26:17
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit on Tuesday, despite ongoing unrest related to the assassination of a Canadian Sikh separatist.

The event, held in the resort destination of Kananaskis, drew backlash over Modi’s presence.

Although Carney, who chairs the G7, had extended the invitation to Modi, the decision triggered a demonstration on Monday involving several hundred protesters in Calgary—the closest major city to the summit venue.

However, by Tuesday, the demonstrators had dwindled to around 50 individuals.

Carney defended the decision to include Modi, arguing it would be absurd to leave out the leader of a nation with one of the globe’s most significant economies. He emphasized the value of engaging with such influential nations.

The two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the margins of the summit, as Modi was attending as a special invitee, not as a G7 member. “It is my great honor to have you here,” Carney said warmly, as he smiled and shook Modi’s hand.

Neither Carney nor Modi made any reference to the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Canada. At the time, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there was credible evidence pointing to Indian state involvement in the assassination—an accusation New Delhi firmly denied.

Nijjar was a vocal advocate of the Khalistan movement, which seeks an autonomous Sikh state within India’s Punjab region.

The Indian government had designated him as a terrorist.

Now, two years after the incident, both Ottawa and New Delhi seem to acknowledge the necessity of strengthening diplomatic and economic relations, especially as global trade tensions continue to disrupt traditional partnerships.

MENAFN18062025000045017167ID1109688372

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search