403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
stc Bahrain strengthens its Leadership in 5G Private Network, AI and 5G Advanced by signing a Partnership Agreement with Huawei
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Manama, Bahrain – June 17, 2025: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler and Huawei, a global technology leader, have signed a strategic agreement to jointly innovate and develop cutting-edge 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and AI-powered digital services, enhancing monetization capabilities to ensure business success in the TechCo era.
This cooperation aims to build a robust ecosystem for next-generation technologies, empowering enterprises and delivering personalized experiences across the ICT sector. A comprehensive roadmap for collaboration has been outlined, encompassing joint R&D, market exploration, and ecosystem development. This partnership will also facilitate the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, AI-driven digital solutions, collaborative enterprise 5G Mobile Private Networks (MPNs), and enhanced network operations.
Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain stated“ “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Huawei, a collaboration that takes forward our commitment to leading the digital transformation of Bahrain. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, our aim will be to create personalized, future-proof digital services that exceed the expectations of our customers in an increasingly connected wo”ld.”
Steven Yi, Huawei Senior Vice-President st“ted: “This partnership with stc reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation through 5G-A and AI. Together, we aim to deliver transformative solutions that empower industries and enrich user exp”riences”.
This strategic collaboration will advance next-generation connectivity and Artificial Intelligence. Driven by pioneering advancements in 5G technology, optimized spectrum utilization, and enhanced services, it will elevate everyday tech experiences through innovative AI-powered solutions. The initiative will also empower diverse industries with reliable, fully managed private networks, leveraging the power of cloud and edge computing. Businesses will have access to AI-driven tools that enhance efficiency, while individuals will benefit from comprehensive training programs cultivating expertise in AI and emerging technologies. Ultimately, this partnership aims to optimize network performance and ensure faster service delivery, creating a more connected and intelligent future.
The partnership aligns with Huawei’s vision of open innovation and stc Bahra’n’s mission to deliver next-generation connectivity. By combining Hu’wei’s technological expertise wi’h stc’s market insights, the partnership will accelerate’Bahrain’s digital transformation and position it as a regional leader in AI and 5G-A adoption.
This cooperation aims to build a robust ecosystem for next-generation technologies, empowering enterprises and delivering personalized experiences across the ICT sector. A comprehensive roadmap for collaboration has been outlined, encompassing joint R&D, market exploration, and ecosystem development. This partnership will also facilitate the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, AI-driven digital solutions, collaborative enterprise 5G Mobile Private Networks (MPNs), and enhanced network operations.
Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain stated“ “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Huawei, a collaboration that takes forward our commitment to leading the digital transformation of Bahrain. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, our aim will be to create personalized, future-proof digital services that exceed the expectations of our customers in an increasingly connected wo”ld.”
Steven Yi, Huawei Senior Vice-President st“ted: “This partnership with stc reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation through 5G-A and AI. Together, we aim to deliver transformative solutions that empower industries and enrich user exp”riences”.
This strategic collaboration will advance next-generation connectivity and Artificial Intelligence. Driven by pioneering advancements in 5G technology, optimized spectrum utilization, and enhanced services, it will elevate everyday tech experiences through innovative AI-powered solutions. The initiative will also empower diverse industries with reliable, fully managed private networks, leveraging the power of cloud and edge computing. Businesses will have access to AI-driven tools that enhance efficiency, while individuals will benefit from comprehensive training programs cultivating expertise in AI and emerging technologies. Ultimately, this partnership aims to optimize network performance and ensure faster service delivery, creating a more connected and intelligent future.
The partnership aligns with Huawei’s vision of open innovation and stc Bahra’n’s mission to deliver next-generation connectivity. By combining Hu’wei’s technological expertise wi’h stc’s market insights, the partnership will accelerate’Bahrain’s digital transformation and position it as a regional leader in AI and 5G-A adoption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment