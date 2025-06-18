Qatar Expands Public Parks, Green Infrastructure To Fight Land Degradation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, observed annually on June 17, the Ministry of Municipality has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability by scaling up the nation's green infrastructure.

This strategic focus on expanding public parks and increasing vegetation cover is a key component of Qatar's national efforts to combat desertification, curb the effects of drought, and promote long-term sustainable development.

Under the theme“Restore the land. Unlock the opportunities”, the 2025 observance shines a light on how restoring nature's foundation - land - can create jobs, boost food and water security, support climate action and build economic resilience. With land degradation now impacting up to 40% of the world's land area, the observance serves as a vital reminder of the urgency to restore and protect terrestrial ecosystems. Qatar is responding with action, aligning its greening policies with international environmental goals and taking decisive steps to manage land sustainably.



The Ministry of Municipality underscored the essential role that public parks and green spaces play in building resilience against drought and land degradation. As of today, Qatar is home to 127 public parks and 153 established green areas, including public parks, landscaped plazas, and scenic Corniches. Ambitiously, the Ministry is working to increase the number of green spaces, which is expected to reach 160 soon. More than three million square meters of green space have already been developed.

These initiatives are being implemented with a focus on sustainability and efficiency. Landscaping projects prioritise native and drought-tolerant plant species, which are ideally suited to Qatar's arid climate.

Additionally, the Ministry has adopted smart water-saving technologies and continues to use treated wastewater for irrigation, significantly reducing the ecological footprint of these developments.

Expanding public parks and green infrastructure can play a crucial role in combating land degradation by promoting sustainable land use, improving soil health, and managing water resources. These green spaces offer a multitude of benefits, including enhanced biodiversity, reduced urban heat island effects, and improved air and water quality.

The Ministry's landmark Plant Ten Million Trees Initiative, designed to enhance biodiversity, increase carbon absorption, and improve overall ecological balance.

Complementing this afforestation programme is a comprehensive strategy to expand green belts, ornamental agriculture, and aesthetic landscaping across urban areas.

Sustainability in Qatar is not just about planting trees - it's about cultivating a culture of environmental responsibility. The Ministry continues to lead public awareness campaigns that educate citizens about the value of agriculture and green living, fostering greater community participation in conservation and urban farming.

Through these outreach efforts, residents are empowered to contribute to a greener, healthier environment. As Qatar moves forward with its environmental agenda, the Ministry of Municipality embraces the guiding principle that“Every tree we plant and every square metre we green is an investment in a greener future for Qatar.”

This vision reinforces the nation's commitment to environmental stewardship and intergenerational equity, ensuring that future generations inherit a livable, resilient, and sustainable homeland.

In solidarity with the global movement to halt land degradation and restore ecosystems, Qatar's initiatives offer a powerful model of how urban development, climate adaptation, and community engagement can converge to create a thriving green legacy.

