Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Iran’s Military Issues Evacuation Alert for Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek

2025-06-18 01:57:35
(MENAFN) The Iranian military issued an urgent evacuation alert on Wednesday for the Neve Tzedek neighborhood in Tel Aviv, following a prior Israeli evacuation notice targeting a district in Tehran.

According to the state-controlled Press TV, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Israeli residents to “evacuate the Neve Tzedek area in occupied Tel Aviv for their own safety.”

This move comes after Israeli forces announced an evacuation order for civilians living in Tehran’s 18th district, citing threats of impending attacks.

The escalation of hostilities between the two nations intensified last Friday when Israel carried out synchronized airstrikes on multiple locations within Iran, striking military installations and nuclear sites. In response, Tehran launched missile attacks as retaliation.

Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile strikes have resulted in at least 24 fatalities and left hundreds wounded.

Conversely, Iranian sources claim the Israeli assault has caused the deaths of at least 224 people and injured more than 1,000.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109688280

