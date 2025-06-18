Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amarnath Yatra 2025: LG Appoints Nodal Officers

2025-06-18 01:34:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday nominated two senior IAS officers as Nodal Officers for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2025, assigning them specific responsibilities over the Baltal and Pahalgam axes respectively.

According to the Government Order by the Lieutenant Governor,“It is hereby ordered that the following officers shall be the Nodal Officers for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2025 for the locations/axis indicated against each, in addition to their own duties, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department Baltal Axis. Mr. Rahul Yadav, IAS, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited Pahalgam Axis,” it reads.

The order further states,“The officers shall closely monitor and liaise with all concerned agencies involved in the conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2025, and shall report to the Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board on a regular basis,” reads the order.

