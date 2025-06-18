MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Receives Order to Supply 5 Models of Pumps, a Total of 34 Units, for Sizewell C Unit 1 and 2 in the UK from Trillium Flow Technologies

TOKYO, June 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order to supply five different models of pumps, a total of 34 units, for Sizewell C nuclear power plant units 1 and 2 from Trillium Flow Technologies (Trillium), a UK-based company. Sizewell C nuclear power plant is planned to be constructed in the UK, using the same design as Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant units 1 and 2, which are currently under construction in the UK with a total output of 3.2 million kW. MHI previously received an order for pumps for Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant units 1 and 2 in 2019, and the pumps ordered for Sizewell C nuclear power plant are the same models and units as the ones for Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. These pumps will be manufactured by MHI and then delivered to Trillium. Following pre-installation testing conducted by Trillium, these pumps will be delivered to Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Sizewell C nuclear power plant units 1 and 2 are to be constructed and operated by Nuclear New Build, a subsidiary of EDF Energy. Trillium will be responsible for project management, purchase of motors, pre-installation testing and supervising the installation of pumps on site, while MHI will be responsible for the design and manufacture of the pumps based on the order from Trillium.

MHI, as a leading company in Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) plants, will fully support the construction project of Sizewell C nuclear power plant and will contribute to the safety and reliability of the nuclear power market around the world by supplying equipment for the domestic and overseas nuclear markets.

For more information about Trillium, please visit







About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Alternative Energy