Deckart Launches Striking New Collection Of Skateboard Art Decks

MENAFN - News Direct) Melbourne, Australia | June 17, 2025 07:24 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Melbourne-based design studio DeckArt has just released a fresh collection of limited-edition skateboard art decks, offering a bold new take on the intersection of skate culture and contemporary design. The 2025 lineup features original graphics created in collaboration with a handpicked group of visual artists, illustrators, and designers.

Each deck is printed on Canadian maple and produced in small batches, continuing DeckArt's focus on quality, creativity, and collectability. The new drop brings together a range of styles - from bold and expressive to minimalist and refined - all aimed at reimagining the skateboard as a meaningful design object.“This drop is about exploring new visual ideas while staying true to the roots of skate culture,” said Sam West , founder of DeckArt.“Each piece is a collaboration - not just between us and the artists, but with the wider culture and community around it. Whether you ride it or hang it, it's meant to spark something.”

Available now exclusively at , this new release has already started gaining attention from collectors, stylists, and design-forward retailers looking for pieces that reflect identity, creativity, and edge.

About DeckArt

DeckArt is an independent Australian design studio turning skateboard decks into limited-edition art. Founded in 2023 by creative director Sam West , the studio works with artists across disciplines to produce small-batch collections that celebrate individuality, subculture, and design. Each DeckArt release is crafted to be both visually striking and culturally grounded - whether displayed on a wall or rolling through the street.