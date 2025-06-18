KONE Launches Next-Generation Customer Planning Tool, The KONE Studio, In Middle East, Türkiye & Africa

KONE Launches Next-Generation Customer Planning Tool, The KONE Studio, In Middle East, Türkiye & Africa
With KONE Studio, customers can:
-
Design with 3D visuals : Find the right aesthetic using an easy, online tool synced with KONE pricing tools.
Use exact building specifications : Access always up-to-date elevator data to optimize planning.
Save project details : Store and revisit custom designs as the project evolves.
Export project specs : Download CAD drawings, BIM models, and specification sheets in just a few clicks.
Proceed without registration : Customers can explore and use KONE Studio freely, no sign-up needed.
This streamlined, self-service approach reduces complexity, accelerates decision-making, and empowers customers to get it right the first time, saving time, minimizing revisions, and improving overall project efficiency.
This launch is a key milestone in KONE's Rise strategy, which emphasizes digitalization and making KONE the easiest company to work with. By equipping customers with powerful, user-friendly tools, KONE is reimagining the planning journey and improving project execution from day one.
"Through KONE Studio, we are transforming how our customers plan and design their elevator projects by putting speed, simplicity, and collaboration at the heart of the process. This aligns perfectly with our Rise strategy, where digital innovation and customer-centricity lead the way," said Loay Dajani – KONE Middle East, Türkiye & Africa Managing Director.
KONE Studio is now available for customers across the Middle East, Türkiye & Africa region, Explore it here: Planning and design tools - Elevator and escalator planner - KONE UAE
About KONE
At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®. In 2024, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
