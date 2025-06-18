Canada Announces New Ukraine Military Aid, Russia Sanctions
Kananaskis: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday announced Can$2 billion ($1.47bn) of military support including drones and helicopters for Ukraine as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky at a G7 summit.
Carney vowed "total solidarity with Ukraine" as he also unveiled further sanctions on Russia in an effort to impose "maximum pressure" on President Vladimir Putin over the war.
The new sanctions target 77 individuals and 39 entities, including three financial entities, a major oil and gas company and quantum computing researchers, as well as more than 200 vessels in Russia's so-called shadow fleet.
Security analysts say the fleet of aging vessels is used by Russia to circumvent international sanctions that ban it from selling oil.
Quantum technologies, according to Ottawa, "can have various dual-use military applications and be leveraged by the Kremlin to bolster its military."
Canada's foreign ministry called this its "biggest-ever package of vessel- and trade-related sanctions" imposed on Russia.
