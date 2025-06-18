Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Tuesday a phone call from High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission HE Kaja Kallas.

The call discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the EU, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, which undermine peace efforts and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.

His Excellency also emphasized the gravity of Israel's targeting of economic facilities in Iran, warning of its disastrous regional and international repercussions, particularly for the stability of energy supplies.

His Excellency stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts with its partners to return to the path of dialogue among all parties to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.