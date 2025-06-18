Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Yelewata Village In Nigeria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned and denounced the attack that targeted the village of Yelewata in Benue State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.



The ministry voiced the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Nigeria, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.



