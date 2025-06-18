Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Yelewata Village In Nigeria
Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned and denounced the attack that targeted the village of Yelewata in Benue State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry voiced the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Nigeria, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
-
Qatar warns against careless targeting of nuclear facilities in Iran: MoFA spokersperson
From pit to prosperity: Nigerian miners find renewed hope from solid minerals revival
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment