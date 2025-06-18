403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amb.: Absolute Rejection Of Efforts To Decimate Palestine's Historical Presence
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayyen expressed Tuesday absolute rejection of any attempts to decimate Palestine's historical and cultural presence including its geographic and demographic characteristics, or to convert archaeological sites into exclusive tourism projects.
This came in a speech delivered by Ambassador Al-Hayyen in his capacity as Chairman of the Council of the GCC countriess ambassadors before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva during the interactive dialogue with the fact-finding mission on the occupied Palestinian territories.
Al-Hayyen expressed deep concern over the committee's documented systematic targeting of cultural and religious sites in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
He commended the committee's conclusion that the destruction of these landmarks, the restrictions on accessing them, and attempts to erase the historical connection constitutes a flagrant violation of the rights of the Palestinians and undermines their national identity.
He also condemned the practices of the occupying power and the policy of collective punishment while expressing the GCC's rejection of any justification or pretexts for describing the Israeli occupation aggression as self-defense.
On behalf of the GCC's countries, he welcomed the fact-finding mission's reports and the Committee's accentuation of the Israels flagrant violations of international and human rights laws. (end)
amk
This came in a speech delivered by Ambassador Al-Hayyen in his capacity as Chairman of the Council of the GCC countriess ambassadors before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva during the interactive dialogue with the fact-finding mission on the occupied Palestinian territories.
Al-Hayyen expressed deep concern over the committee's documented systematic targeting of cultural and religious sites in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
He commended the committee's conclusion that the destruction of these landmarks, the restrictions on accessing them, and attempts to erase the historical connection constitutes a flagrant violation of the rights of the Palestinians and undermines their national identity.
He also condemned the practices of the occupying power and the policy of collective punishment while expressing the GCC's rejection of any justification or pretexts for describing the Israeli occupation aggression as self-defense.
On behalf of the GCC's countries, he welcomed the fact-finding mission's reports and the Committee's accentuation of the Israels flagrant violations of international and human rights laws. (end)
amk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment