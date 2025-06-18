FBSPL Launches AI-Powered Proposal Generator To Revolutionize Quoting For Insurance Agencies
Fusion Business Solutions (P) Limited (FBSPL), a global leader in insurance back-office and operational support, announced the launch of its proprietary AI Proposal Generator, a purpose-built solution designed to streamline and standardize the proposal generation process for high-volume insurance agencies.
The tool enables agencies to convert multiple carrier quotes into a unified, editable, and client-ready proposal in under 30 seconds, replacing a manual 20-minute process. With embedded comparison views and export-ready formatting, the tool addresses a critical workflow bottleneck and drives measurable gains in speed, accuracy, and servicing quality.
“This release is a strategic leap forward in how modern agencies manage proposal delivery,” said Kuldeep Bhatnagar, Vice President, Director's Secretariat, FBSPL.“Our clients demanded a faster, more intelligent way to handle quote conversions, and this tool delivers precisely that.”
Purpose-built for insurance workflow
FBSPL's Proposal Generator is not a repurposed quoting engine - it is a proprietary tool engineered specifically for insurance workflows, including new business submissions, group renewals, and comparative proposals across multiple carriers.
Core Capabilities of AI proposal generator
30-second proposal generation: From carrier quote files to client-ready format.
Side-by-side comparison view: Instant analysis of pricing, coverage, and exceptions.
Editable workspace: Review and modify proposals before export.
One-click export: Polished PDF proposals, ready for delivery.
Redefining turnaround standards in a time-critical industry
Insurance agencies manage rising submission volumes under tighter client expectations. FBSPL's tool eliminates the need for manual formatting and back-and-forth reviews, allowing account managers and underwriters to focus on high-impact advisory and servicing.
“The Proposal Generator reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing operational drag in core insurance functions,” added Ankur Chatterjee, Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing, FBSPL.“We're not just automating tasks; we're empowering decisions.”
Strategic investment in insurance-tech innovation
The release marks a continued investment in FBSPL's vision to bring intelligent automation and consulting-led transformation to the insurance ecosystem. The company's suite of tools and insurance agency consulting services supports agencies, MGAs, and brokerages in modernizing their tech stack without disrupting legacy operations.
With this launch, FBSPL reinforces its commitment to solving real-world insurance operational challenges through targeted innovation.
FBSPL is a global leader in BPM and outsourcing solutions for the insurance, accounting & bookkeeping, data annotation, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence sectors. With a commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and superior customer service, FBSPL delivers solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a competitive market.
