Aayush Wellness Bridging Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom With Aayush Herbal Pan Masala A Natural Alternative

Singapore - 17th Jun, 2025 - Aayush Wellness Ltd a trailblazer in India's preventive healthcare sector, seamlessly integrates the time-honored principles of Ayurveda with contemporary scientific advancements. Their product line exemplifies this fusion, offering holistic solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

Embracing Ayurveda: The Science of Life & Healthy Living.

At the heart of Aayush Wellness's philosophy lies Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine that emphasizes balance and harmony within the body, mind, and spirit. Ayurveda advocates for a holistic approach to health, focusing on preventive care and the maintenance of well-being through natural means.

Aayush Wellness harnesses this wisdom by formulating products that align with Ayurvedic principles, ensuring that each offering not only addresses specific health concerns but also contributes to overall vitality. By doing so, they provide consumers with tools to lead balanced, healthful lives rooted in time-tested traditions.

Aayush Range of Product Highlights: Aayush Herbal Masala: Positioned as a natural alternative to traditional pan masala, this herbal blend is crafted to provide a refreshing experience without the adverse effects associated with tobacco-based products. It caters to individuals seeking healthier lifestyle choices.

Aayush Herbal Masala Savings Pack: This value pack offers the same benefits as the standard Herbal Masala, making it an economical choice for regular consumers committed to wellness.

Beauty Vitamin Gummies: These gummies are formulated to support radiant skin, strong nails, and healthy hair. Enriched with essential vitamins and antioxidants, they aim to enhance natural beauty from within.

Dreamy Sleep Gummies: Addressing the prevalent issue of sleep disturbances, these gummies combine melatonin, L-tryptophan, chamomile, tagar, and brahmi. This blend is designed to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality, offering a natural remedy for restful nights.

Aayush Herbal Pan Masala: Similar in intent to the Herbal Masala, this product provides a tobacco-free alternative for those seeking to transition away from conventional pan masala, aligning with healthier consumption habits.

Each product reflects Aayush Wellness's commitment to delivering natural, effective solutions that resonate with the needs of contemporary consumers.

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE:539528], India's preventive healthcare company, is taking a significant step toward accessible and proactive healthcare by launching its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra. Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

Aayush Wellness unveils its first Smart Health ATM in Virar, Mumbai, India, bringing fast diagnostics and telemedicine access to local communities.

The Company plans to invest up to 3 Million $ in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase the company's physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for their products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

The company envisions a future where preventive healthcare becomes a cornerstone of everyday life, reducing dependency on reactive treatments. With this initiative, Aayush Wellness Limited continues to strengthen its presence in the $372 billion Indian healthcare market, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited said "The Cloud Clinic model through this Health ATM is unique as it will deliver affordable yet high quality healthcare services to under privileged population of India. Our solution not only promotes early detection and prevention but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner."

The health ATM shall be able to conduct a up to 59 test including blood test, sugar test, Urine test, Haemoglobin test, skin test, eye test, cancer risk test, Lipid Profile test, and other basic health checkups, at a very affordable price. Further, the health ATM shall also facilitate Telemedicine, maintain Digital Health Records, Cloud connectivity generates smart reports and integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to benefit majority of the Indian Population."

At Aayush Wellness Health and Medical Support centres, they shall also be able to promote and integrate with health programs and initiatives announced by the Government.

Summary: Aayush Wellness stands at the intersection of tradition and innovation, delivering products that honor the rich heritage of Ayurveda while meeting the demands of modern health-conscious individuals. Through their diverse offerings, they empower consumers to make informed choices that support holistic well-being.

