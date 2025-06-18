Cloud3 Ventures Aligns Fully With LIF3 As Founding Infrastructure Partner, Accelerating AI + Clean Energy Vision

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40)" or the "") today announced its full strategic alignment with LIF3, the next-generation protocol pioneering the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and clean energy. As LIF3's founding infrastructure partner, Cloud3 Ventures will lead the development and scaling of regenerative AI Factories-high-efficiency data centers designed specifically for sovereign AI, blockchain, and clean energy deployment.

"This is the infrastructure decade," said David Nikzad, CEO of Cloud3 Ventures. "LIF3 is the perfect alignment of everything we believe in-real assets, clean power, AI intelligence rooted in purpose, and ecosystems built to serve humanity and the Earth."

LIF3's vision centers around the L3 Reserve, a curated blockchain ecosystem, stable reserve asset, and integrated AI + energy stack. Cloud3 Ventures will support LIF3 through capital formation, global deployment strategy, and physical site development for its AI Factory model-data centers purpose-built for decentralized intelligence and grid resiliency.

Unlike traditional mining or hyperscale facilities, AI Factories are vertically integrated, energy-conscious systems optimized for scalable AI workloads and regenerative energy integration.

"This isn't a passive investment," added Nikzad. "We're going all in-with capital, energy, and operational muscle. LIF3 is not just a partner-it's our long-term commitment."

Cloud3 Ventures is focused on building the physical and digital infrastructure powering the next era of decentralized intelligence, rooted in clean energy and sovereign technology.

Note: Cloud3 Ventures has withdrawn its previously announced LOI with Qstar Labs. The two companies remain in open discussions around future opportunities to collaborate.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

