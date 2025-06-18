Greenheart Gold Announces AGM Results
Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2025; and (ii) approving the Company's share option plan. A total of 111,156,171 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 72.53% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.
About Greenheart Gold Inc.
Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.
For further information, please contact:
GREENHEART GOLD INC.
Justin van der Toorn, President and CEO, or
Doug Flegg CFA, Senior Vice President Corporate Development
E: ...
E: ...
Telephone: +1 450-800-2882
