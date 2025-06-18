Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Lashes Out At Israeli Occuation Over Attacks On Iran


2025-06-18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 17 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Foreign Ministry blasted Tuesday the Israeli occupation's attack on Iran as marking an "uncalculated escalation" with serious consequences for the already volatile regional security.
"Israel's attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran represents an uncalculated escalation with serious consequences for regional security, which is already strained and cannot handle further crises," Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference.
Al-Ansari highlighted Qatar's deep concern over the situation, describing it as a new chapter in an ongoing pattern of provocations, saying that as the region's countries are seeking to de-escalate various tensions, only one regional actor continues to be the main source of instability and is undermining every peace effort.
He lashed out at what he described as an uncalculated attack on nuclear and energy infrastructure, warning that this move could have far-reaching impacts on both global energy markets and regional security.
He particularly highlighted the strategic significance of Gulf waters, not only as a local water source but also as a crucial artery for the worldآ's energy supply. (end)
