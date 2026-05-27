Legal Education Must Be Rooted In National Unity Above Caste Or Community, Says Raj Guv Invokes Ambedkar's Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) Recalling the ideals of B.R. Ambedkar, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Wednesday that legal education must rise above caste, class, and community divisions and remain rooted in the spirit of national unity, quoting Ambedkar's famous assertion: "I want all people to be Indian first, Indian last, and nothing but Indian."

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University in Jaipur, the Governor added that Rajasthan should emerge as a leading centre of legal education by upholding high constitutional values.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa were also present at the ceremony, where medals and degrees were conferred upon students.

Describing convocation as a celebration marking the culmination of knowledge and learning, Governor Bagde referred to traditions mentioned in the Taittiriya Upanishad, where teachers imparted final guidance to students upon completion of their education.

He said the essence of those teachings lay in following truth, adhering to righteousness, and remaining humble despite acquiring knowledge.

Recalling the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar, the Governor quoted his famous statement made in 1938 in the Bombay Legislative Assembly: "I want all people to be Indian first, Indian last, and nothing but Indian."

He said the spirit of legal education must also be rooted in national unity above caste, class, or community identities.

The Governor highlighted Dr. Ambedkar's contribution as Independent India's first Law Minister and his role in framing laws aimed at social equality and justice for marginalised communities.

He also paid tribute to noted jurist Bachhraj Vyas of Didwana, praising his deep understanding of constitutional values and commitment to justice.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Ambedkar was not only a legal scholar but also an economist, author, psychologist, and visionary thinker.

He proposed that the university organise a lecture series exploring the multidimensional personality and intellectual contributions of Ambedkar so that younger generations can understand his broader legacy.

Union Minister Meghwal also added that colonial-era penal laws were primarily designed to punish Indian citizens, whereas the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita aims to ensure justice-centric governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said legal education and judicial reforms are essential for realising the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

He emphasised that Rajasthan is working towards providing globally competitive education and called upon students to contribute towards making India a leading global power.

During the ceremony, Governor Bagde digitally activated the degrees of more than 25,000 graduating students through DigiLocker.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Nishtha Jaswal presented the university's achievements and welcomed the dignitaries.