Argentina Backs Globant As Tech Giant Faces Sharp Slowdown And Stock Plunge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina is stepping up to support Globant, a leading technology company, during a year marked by slower growth. Globant's shares, traded in the United States, have dropped 55% this year because many clients have postponed their projects, creating uncertainty for the company's future.
Globant, known for its digital and artificial intelligence services, reported first-quarter revenue of $611.1 million, a 7% increase from last year. Despite this growth, the company's guidance for the rest of 2025 disappointed investors.
Globant now expects full-year revenue to reach at least $2.46 billion, which is just a 2% increase from the previous year and much lower than earlier forecasts.
The company's earnings per share also fell, reflecting the impact of delayed client projects and a challenging economic environment. The slowdown is not just about numbers.
Globant's business relies on steady demand from clients in North America and Latin America, but many of these customers have cut back or delayed spending on technology upgrades this year.
This has forced Globant to rethink its strategy and focus on new ways to deliver value. Argentina's government, led by President Javier Milei, has introduced new policies to help companies like Globant.
The government posted its first budget surplus in 14 years and is working to attract investment through deregulation and spending cuts.
These changes aim to make it easier for businesses to grow and compete, even as inflation remains high and the economy faces ongoing challenges. Globant is also taking steps to adapt.
Globant Pushes Ahead with AI Strategy Amid Economic Uncertainty
The company launched“AI Pods,” a subscription service that gives clients access to artificial intelligence teams and tools for a monthly fee. This approach aims to deliver faster results and help clients manage costs in uncertain times.
Globant's focus on AI and digital transformation has earned it awards, including the 2025 Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year in Argentina and Talent Development Partner of the Year for Latin America.
Despite the setbacks, Globant continues to work with major clients and expand its services. The company recently signed an agreement with Argentina's YPF, the country's largest energy firm, to apply AI technology across its supply chain.
These partnerships show that Globant remains a key player in Argentina's tech sector, even as it navigates a difficult year. The story of Globant in 2025 highlights how economic changes and client decisions can have a rapid impact.
Even the most successful companies are not immune to these shifts. It also shows how businesses and governments can work together to find new paths forward in uncertain times.
