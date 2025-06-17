Splashtop Expands With Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure In Australia To Strengthen Data Residency And Security Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New localized services empower Australian customers with data sovereignty, enhanced performance, and flexible deployment options.

SYDNEY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop , a global provider of remote access, support, and endpoint management solutions, today announced its establishment of Australia-based infrastructure via a dedicated user database to support growing demand for data sovereignty, regional compliance, and high-performance remote access. This strategic investment enables organizations in Australia to use Splashtop services with confidence, knowing their data remains stored and processed locally under Australian jurisdiction.

Splashtop's Australian sovereign cloud helps government, education, and enterprise customers meet national data protection standards, including new data sovereignty requirements under the 2023 Privacy Act. It also streamlines compliance with key frameworks such as the Essential Eight Maturity Model, the Information Security Manual (ISM), and enables readiness for Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessments. The dedicated infrastructure improves connection performance, supports compliance efforts, and underscores Splashtop's continued commitment to offering flexible, secure solutions globally.

In addition to its regional cloud infrastructure, Splashtop offers an on-premise deployment option for organizations with stricter data governance policies or air-gapped environments.

“As more countries take steps to enforce digital sovereignty, we're investing in infrastructure that gives our customers choice and control,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop.“This localized infrastructure supports data residency and helps streamline compliance, giving Australian customers greater peace of mind.”

“From sovereign cloud to on-prem, Splashtop is committed to meeting customers where they are technically and geographically,” added Leonard Wong, Regional Vice President at Splashtop.“With our Australia infrastructure now live, we're better positioned to meet regional procurement and compliance requirements, opening the door to support new customers that demand strict data residency assurances.”

This new regional infrastructure bolsters Splashtop's growing global footprint, including existing deployments in the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Union, and now Australia. The rollout reflects Splashtop's broader mission to deliver secure, performant, and compliant solutions that align with regional regulations and customer expectations.

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA ), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

