Participation In“The 113Th Congress Of Japan Society Of Aesthetic Surgery,” May 2025

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical”) today announced that a total of 22 representatives, including Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, and doctors from Shonan Beauty Clinic, a clinic operated under the management support of SBC Medical Group, a consolidated subsidiary, presented their research findings at“The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery.”





Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

The Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery (JSAS), one of Japan's leading professional societies in the field of aesthetic medicine, brings together doctors dedicated to shaping the future of the industry.“The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery” was held over three days from Wednesday, May 28 to Friday, May 30, 2025, at The Okura Tokyo. Under the theme“TO BE THE BEST -The Journey of Knowledge Never Ends-,” the congress was chaired in part by Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, Director of Dermatology Department of Shonan Beauty Group, who served as Vice Chair of the event. The congress provided a valuable platform for in-depth discussions on international trends and future developments in aesthetic medicine, fostering both academic and clinical insights and promoting global collaboration among experts in the field.





Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, Director of Dermatology Department of Shonan Beauty Group, served as Vice Chair of this Congress

At this congress, a total of 22 representatives from SBC Medical presented their research findings, including Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, Dr. Daisuke Nakamura, Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group, Dr. Kazuhiro Igawa, Representative Assistant of Shonan Beauty Group and Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, who also served as Vice Chair of the congress. Each speaker shared insights cultivated through daily clinical practice and research in their respective fields of expertise. The event also featured lively discussions on global trends and future developments in aesthetic medicine, providing a valuable opportunity to deepen academic and clinical knowledge and to foster international collaboration.





Dr. Daisuke Nakamura, Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group





Dr. Kazuhiro Igawa, Representative Assistant of Shonan Beauty Group

In the rapidly evolving field of aesthetic medicine, the importance of both acquiring and sharing specialized knowledge continues to grow. As technological advancements drive increasingly diverse customer needs, it is essential not only to adopt cutting-edge technologies, but also to maintain a broad and multifaceted perspective. SBC Medical remains committed to contributing to the advancement of the aesthetic medicine industry by actively engaging with academic societies and research institutions, sharing our innovative initiatives, and incorporating the latest global knowledge and technologies into our practice.

The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery

Venue:The Okura Tokyo

Dates:Wednesday, May 28 – Friday, May 30, 2025

Official website:

Presentation Topics