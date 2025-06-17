Total Synergy Acquires Byltinsyte To Provide Architecture & Engineering Companies With Smarter Dashboards And Reporting

Total Synergy - Trusted by 19,000 A&E professionals globally

The acquisition will help A&E companies make faster, more confident decisions with clear, real-time data.

- Jonny Gray, Founder of ByltInsyteSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Total Synergy has acquired ByltInsyte , a leading business intelligence consultancy for architects and engineers. This partnership strengthens Total Synergy's ability to help architecture and engineering (A&E) firms turn everyday practice data into practical, usable insights that can be easily understood through visual dashboards.Founded by Jonny Gray, ByltInsyte specialises in reporting and dashboards that are tailor-made for A&E firms. ByltInsyte combines data from platforms like Total Synergy, Xero, and BambooHR to give A&E companies a full, clear picture of their projects, finances, and teams.“We help A&E firms get more out of the data they already have. Our solution allows them to visualise and interact with key metrics in real-time,” said Jonny Gray, Founder of ByltInsyte.ByltInsyte provides value to A&E practices in three ways:1. Pre-built dashboards that allow instant access to the information that matters: project performance, revenue and profitability, WIP recovery, team productivity, and more.2. Explore Synergy data in new ways, surfacing insights that help leaders understand where they're profitable, where they're leaking time, and where they're over-resourced or underutilised.3. Create a more holistic view of the business by combining Synergy data with external sources like accounting and HR systems for a single source of truth across the firm.A long-time ByltInsyte customer, Studio Pacific Architecture, shared: "ByltInsyte's customised dashboards have fundamentally changed how we approach project management. We now have real-time visibility into financial and resource data, enabling us to make well-informed decisions that drive project success."ByltInsyte's interactive dashboards put the information teams need at their fingertips. With built-in drill-down and real-time analysis, teams can quickly spot issues, understand the causes, and take action to stay on track.“Our teams have been working together for years, and we're closely aligned in how we think about customer success,” said Kane Hochster, CEO of Total Synergy.“ByltInsyte brings an incredible ability to turn complex data into clarity. It's not just about better reporting, it's about helping our customers visually answer the most complicated questions they have about their business while also easily showing them the right levers to pull to grow their business.”This acquisition underscores Total Synergy's mission of becoming an end-to-end business management system for A&E firms, from bids and billing to business intelligence.About Total SynergyTotal Synergy is project management software built specifically for architecture and engineering firms. Since 1999, it has helped A&E practices streamline operations, reduce admin, and focus on delivering great work. With tools for project planning, budgeting, invoicing, and resource management, Total Synergy brings financial clarity and control to creative businesses. Trusted by more than 19,000 users across 20+ countries, Total Synergy is the most straightforward path to project profitability for A&E teams.

