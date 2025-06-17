NPHub Partners with Kentucky State University to Expand Clinical Training Opportunities for Future Nurse Practitioners

By: Joseph de Veyra, DNP, RN, PHN, PCCN, CNL, MBA

Chief Nursing Officer, NPHub

NPHub, the nation's leading platform for nurse practitioner clinical placements, is proud to announce a new and deeply meaningful partnership with Kentucky State University (KYSU)-a historically Black college and university (HBCU)-to expand clinical training access for future nurse practitioners. And at the heart of it all is one of the most inspiring nurse leaders we've ever met: Dr. Joy Coles.

She puts the Joy in NP education-and our entire ecosystem is better for it.

When we first connected with Dr. Joy Coles, DNP Coordinator at KYSU, we knew immediately that we were meeting the heart of nursing itself. Dr. Coles is not only a cardiovascular NP powerhouse, but also a relentless advocate for students, a trailblazer for underrepresented communities, and a champion of mentorship in every form. She embodies the kind of leadership our field needs-bold, compassionate, and future-focused.

💡 3 Key Takeaways from Our Conversation with Dr. Coles:

1. Her“Why” Is Generational

Dr. Coles draws strength from her great-grandmother-a granny midwife who was never allowed to formally attend nursing school but still safely delivered hundreds of babies in Ohio. That legacy drives Dr. Coles' mission today, especially as she uplifts the next generation during Black Maternal Health Week and beyond.

2. Second-Career Nurse, First-Class Leader

After starting in pharma with a background in biomedicine and earning an MBA, Dr. Coles pivoted into nursing-earning her DNP from the University of Kentucky. Like many of us who found our calling in a second act, she proves that it's never too late to align your passion with your purpose.

3. Mentorship Is a Non-Negotiable

Dr. Coles lives by the truth: "You can't imitate what you don't see." She volunteers to precept, mentors students, and shows up with intention and generosity every day. She's also launched a podcast focused on heart health education-particularly for diverse communities served by nurse practitioners.

As Dr. Coles leads KYSU's NP program, she is expanding clinical access, growing future leaders, and ensuring the pipeline is filled with compassionate, culturally responsive clinicians.

🤝 The Power of Partnership: NPHub x KYSU

This new collaboration is designed to remove placement barriers and help KYSU NP students gain the hands-on clinical experience they need to graduate on time and thrive in the healthcare workforce.

“We're incredibly honored to work with Kentucky State University,” said Krish Chopra, Founder and CEO of NPHub.“As an HBCU, KYSU plays a vital role in expanding access to education and healthcare leadership for students of color. By helping their NP students navigate and secure clinical rotations, we're not just addressing logistical challenges - we're investing in the future of equitable healthcare.”

NPHub will support the university by:

- Streamlining the clinical placement process

- Connecting students with top-tier preceptors who are passionate about teaching

- Supporting on-time graduation and readiness for practice

Together, NPHub and KYSU are building a clinical education model that's not just effective-but equitable, inclusive, and transformative.

About NPHub

Founded in 2017, NPHub has placed over 10,000 nurse practitioner students into clinical rotations across the United States. With a robust network of vetted preceptors and a mission to make placements easier, faster, and more reliable, NPHub is the go-to platform for NP programs and students alike. Learn more at nphub

About Kentucky State University

Founded in 1886, Kentucky State University is a public HBCU in Frankfort, KY. KYSU is dedicated to educating compassionate, competent, and culturally responsive healthcare providers through its growing nurse practitioner program. Learn more at kysu

