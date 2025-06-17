Japan Beauty & Personal Care Market Report 2025: Retail Sales Data (2020-2024), Company & Brand Shares, Distribution Data And Industry Development Forecast
Beauty and personal care continued to see retail current value growth in Japan in 2024, with different growth factors observed in the premium and mass segments. Premium beauty and personal care grew due to department stores strengthening their beauty portfolios, and also the entry and category expansion of luxury brands in the Japanese market. In 2024, skin care and colour cosmetics grew thanks to hit hero products and price adjustments by premium brands.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024 Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024 Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024 Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024 Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024 Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024 Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Mass beauty and personal care: Growth and strategic brand moves in 2024 Mass brands outshine premium in sun care Convenience stores enhance beauty offerings with strategic brand collaborations
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Mid-priced hair care products, and cost-effective innovations New promotions in the competitive mass colour cosmetics category Strengthening private label in mass beauty and personal care
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Luxury brands see growth amidst price increases Rising demand for mini-sized products due to continuous unit price increases Expanding the reach of luxury brands in the digital age
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustained growth expected for premium beauty and personal care Price increases likely to continue due to specialised products Growth and investment in premium fragrances
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Baby and child-specific products sees stability in 2024 Strategic brand expansion Expansion of fragrances and sun care to products for children
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Emerging skin care trends for young children in Japan Engaging parents in promotions Shifting focus from baby products to pet products in ageing societies
BATH AND SHOWER IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Resilient growth for bath and shower in 2024 Holistic approach in bath and shower products Elevating emotional value
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Adapting to demographic shifts and the competition Addressing women's health issues as economic and social opportunities Shifting focus to B2B amidst population decline
COLOUR COSMETICS IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Continued resurgence for colour cosmetics in 2024 Shifting make-up preferences in the post-mask era Adapting to full-face make-up with skin care benefits
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustained growth despite challenges Rising demand for multifunctional colour cosmetics with UV and skin care benefits Elevated demand for professional colour cosmetics and tools
DEODORANTS IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Rising demand for innovative deodorants in the extended summer heat The changing demands of consumers impact new product development Enhancing consumer literacy in deodorant selection
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Adapting to climate change: A boost for deodorants Expanding awareness of deodorants: Full-body odour control solutions Innovative deodorant products, and competition from outside of deodorants
DEPILATORIES IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Portable products drive growth Innovative branding and product strategies Availability of razors and blades for specific body parts increases
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Value addition and international expansion to fuel growth Addressing women's health issues Tapping into a new market
FRAGRANCES IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Particularly strong growth for premium fragrances in 2024 Luxury brands drive growth in premium fragrances Rising interest in fragrance events at department stores
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustained growth for fragrances in 2025 and beyond Intensifying competition in fragrances Innovations in fragrance formats
HAIR CARE IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Specialised styling products gain favour High-end mass hair care products gain momentum in health and personal care stores New hair care products address colouring and damage trends
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Salon-endorsed brands and comprehensive hair care solutions Introducing pre-shampoo and enhanced drying routines Integrating scalp and UV care into hair care products
MEN'S GROOMING IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth trends in men's grooming Evolving men's skin care: Advanced formulae and new launches Rise of men's colour cosmetics: Embracing beauty beyond gender norms
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Men's grooming set to grow amidst the genderless trend Cross-industry collaborations Focus on delicate zone care
ORAL CARE IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth driven by health awareness and innovative products Brand renewals and new launches Empowering health through oral care: Companies' educational initiatives
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Education and differentiation to propel growth in oral care Dentist-endorsed products to boost competitiveness of oral care Nationwide dental screening programme to drive growth in oral care in Japan
SKIN CARE IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Shifts in skin care in Japan: Premium and mass strategies The rise of medical aesthetics in skin care post-pandemic Balancing high efficacy and sensitive skin care in harsh environments
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth drivers in premium skin care: Anticipating post-pandemic recovery Integrating inner beauty into skin care regimens High-tech personalisation in skin care in Japan
SUN CARE IN JAPAN
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Evolution of sun care: Rising demand and technological innovations Innovation in sun protection: Merging skin care with sun care Sun protection innovations for users of colour cosmetics
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Rising trend for sun care in Japan in the forecast period Innovative partnerships with health and personal care stores in sun protection Emerging competition and innovation in sun protection
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment