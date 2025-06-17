Japan Beauty & Personal Care Market Report 2025: Retail Sales Data (2020-2024), Company & Brand Shares, Distribution Data And Industry Development Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in Japan" report has been added tooffering.Beauty and personal care continued to see retail current value growth in Japan in 2024, with different growth factors observed in the premium and mass segments. Premium beauty and personal care grew due to department stores strengthening their beauty portfolios, and also the entry and category expansion of luxury brands in the Japanese market. In 2024, skin care and colour cosmetics grew thanks to hit hero products and price adjustments by premium brands.This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA



Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Mass beauty and personal care: Growth and strategic brand moves in 2024

Mass brands outshine premium in sun care Convenience stores enhance beauty offerings with strategic brand collaborations

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Mid-priced hair care products, and cost-effective innovations

New promotions in the competitive mass colour cosmetics category Strengthening private label in mass beauty and personal care

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Luxury brands see growth amidst price increases

Rising demand for mini-sized products due to continuous unit price increases Expanding the reach of luxury brands in the digital age

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sustained growth expected for premium beauty and personal care

Price increases likely to continue due to specialised products Growth and investment in premium fragrances

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Baby and child-specific products sees stability in 2024

Strategic brand expansion Expansion of fragrances and sun care to products for children

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Emerging skin care trends for young children in Japan

Engaging parents in promotions Shifting focus from baby products to pet products in ageing societies

BATH AND SHOWER IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Resilient growth for bath and shower in 2024

Holistic approach in bath and shower products Elevating emotional value

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Adapting to demographic shifts and the competition

Addressing women's health issues as economic and social opportunities Shifting focus to B2B amidst population decline

COLOUR COSMETICS IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Continued resurgence for colour cosmetics in 2024

Shifting make-up preferences in the post-mask era Adapting to full-face make-up with skin care benefits

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sustained growth despite challenges

Rising demand for multifunctional colour cosmetics with UV and skin care benefits Elevated demand for professional colour cosmetics and tools

DEODORANTS IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Rising demand for innovative deodorants in the extended summer heat

The changing demands of consumers impact new product development Enhancing consumer literacy in deodorant selection

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Adapting to climate change: A boost for deodorants

Expanding awareness of deodorants: Full-body odour control solutions Innovative deodorant products, and competition from outside of deodorants

DEPILATORIES IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Portable products drive growth

Innovative branding and product strategies Availability of razors and blades for specific body parts increases

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Value addition and international expansion to fuel growth

Addressing women's health issues Tapping into a new market

FRAGRANCES IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Particularly strong growth for premium fragrances in 2024

Luxury brands drive growth in premium fragrances Rising interest in fragrance events at department stores

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sustained growth for fragrances in 2025 and beyond

Intensifying competition in fragrances Innovations in fragrance formats

HAIR CARE IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Specialised styling products gain favour

High-end mass hair care products gain momentum in health and personal care stores New hair care products address colouring and damage trends

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Salon-endorsed brands and comprehensive hair care solutions

Introducing pre-shampoo and enhanced drying routines Integrating scalp and UV care into hair care products

MEN'S GROOMING IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growth trends in men's grooming

Evolving men's skin care: Advanced formulae and new launches Rise of men's colour cosmetics: Embracing beauty beyond gender norms

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Men's grooming set to grow amidst the genderless trend

Cross-industry collaborations Focus on delicate zone care

ORAL CARE IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growth driven by health awareness and innovative products

Brand renewals and new launches Empowering health through oral care: Companies' educational initiatives

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Education and differentiation to propel growth in oral care

Dentist-endorsed products to boost competitiveness of oral care Nationwide dental screening programme to drive growth in oral care in Japan

SKIN CARE IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Shifts in skin care in Japan: Premium and mass strategies

The rise of medical aesthetics in skin care post-pandemic Balancing high efficacy and sensitive skin care in harsh environments

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growth drivers in premium skin care: Anticipating post-pandemic recovery

Integrating inner beauty into skin care regimens High-tech personalisation in skin care in Japan

SUN CARE IN JAPAN

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Evolution of sun care: Rising demand and technological innovations

Innovation in sun protection: Merging skin care with sun care Sun protection innovations for users of colour cosmetics

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Rising trend for sun care in Japan in the forecast period

Innovative partnerships with health and personal care stores in sun protection Emerging competition and innovation in sun protection

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900