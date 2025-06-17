Securities Fraud Investigation Into Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.A, BF.B) Continues Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz
What Is The Investigation About?
On June 5, 2025, Brown-Forman reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. Amongst other things, the Company reported“net sales decreased 7% to $894 million,”“reported operating income decreased 45%,” and“diluted earnings per share decreased 45%.” The Company stated that“results did not meet our long-term growth aspirations.” The Company further stated that, in fiscal year 2026, it would“expect continued headwinds” including declines in organic net sales and operating income, as the Company undergoes a“significant evolution of [its] U.S. distribution.”
On this news, Brown-Forman's stock price fell $5.95, or 17.92%, to close at $27.25 on June 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
