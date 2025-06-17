Griffin Technology Group Scales SMB Cybersecurity With Sonicwall's Protection Suite

Longtime MSP partner boosts visibility, streamlines operations and delivers enterprise-grade security without the overhead

MILPITAS, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall and Griffin Technology Group, a U.S.-based IT managed service provider, are celebrating two decades of a successful partnership delivering trusted cybersecurity solutions. Griffin has leveraged SonicWall's security portfolio to the fullest extent to deliver comprehensive, layered protection for its small- and medium-sized business (SMB) clients - including managing hundreds of Cylance endpoints using SonicSentry MDR services - across healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit and other industries.

Griffin relies on a tightly integrated suite of SonicWall solutions, including the TZ and NSa Series firewalls, Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Capture Client Premier, and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR), to proactively protect their customers most critical digital assets. With SonicWall's Capture Security Center (CSC) at the core, Griffin is able to monitor and manage dozens of customer environments in real time from a single pane of glass.

"SonicWall has proven to be a true partner in helping us deliver proactive, enterprise-grade security solutions with the flexibility we need to better protect our clients," said John Griffin, founder and CEO of Griffin Technology Group. "Our clients trust us to reduce risk, streamline operations, maintain uptime and support their growth - SonicWall gives us the tools to do just that, all while maintaining a low total cost of ownership and minimizing impact on our internal resources.

"While we have been a partner for years, the last few years have shown a dramatic change at SonicWall, not only from a technology perspective, but how they've set the standard for both partnering and support. Their customer service is world-class in every aspect, making them not just a vendor, but a trusted extension of our team."

Griffin's layered security strategy begins with SonicWall firewalls, deployed via Zero Touch provisioning for fast, consistent setup across distributed environments. Advanced threat protection is delivered through cloud-based sandboxing, while endpoint protection is fully managed via SonicWall's 24/7 MDR service-offering continuous SOC oversight and real-time threat protection from trained analysts.

With SonicWall's solutions in place, Griffin has seen a dramatic reduction in malware and phishing-related service calls as well as improved threat detection and response times and faster onboarding of new clients. And SonicWall's centralized management has streamlined Griffin's internal operations, allowing them to support more clients without increasing overhead. Most importantly, Griffin continues to deliver on its total IT philosophy, helping clients maintain continuity and confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

"SonicWall is committed to supporting our MSP partners with flexible, scalable solutions that remove complexity and drive results," said SonicWall CRO Jason Carter. "Griffin Technology Group exemplifies how the right tools, paired with the right partner mindset, can empower small teams to deliver big security outcomes."

Through its partnership with SonicWall, Griffin continues to strengthen its 'Total IT' approach-delivering reliable, cost-effective cybersecurity that aligns with each client's strategic business goals. See how Griffin Technology Group delivers proactive security and IT management for various industries, visit GriffinTek.

For more information, visit: .

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization-enterprise, government agencies and SMBs-around the world. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE SonicWall Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED