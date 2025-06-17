Carolinas AGC Announces 2025 Small Business Award Winner
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the inaugural winner of the newly-introduced CAGC Small Business Award. New Seasons Construction LLC , Charlotte, NC, was selected as the recipient of this distinguished award and will be honored at the CAGC Summer Summit & EXPO on July 26.
The CAGC Small Business Award recognizes a Carolinas AGC member firm that dedicated time and efforts within Carolinas AGC , whether through committee involvement, event attendance, and/or participation in educational offerings. Winners must be a CAGC member with a gross construction revenue under $2 Million.
Led by Ms. Tiffany Cherry, New Seasons Construction began its engagement with Carolinas AGC in 2024 through the Construction Business Academy , a CAGC Foundation program. Since then, the company has actively participated in CAGC programs such as Donuts with Contractors networking events, CAGC Connect events, and the Summer Summit & EXPO. They are also involved with the Young Leader Program and serve on multiple CAGC committees. Through New Seasons Construction's involvement, it's clear to see just how dedicated this team is to the construction industry and its growth.
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA . Visit us at , , Facebook , YouTube , X , and LinkedIn . Learn about CAGC membership here .
Media Contact: Lori McGovern, [email protected]
