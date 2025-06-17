Forged Automotive Components Market Investment Opportunities 2025-2030 - Increased Emphasis On Vehicle Lightweighting Spurs Adoption Of Advanced Forging Alloys

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forged Automotive Components - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Forged Automotive Components was valued at US$46.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$58.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Forged Automotive Components market.

The growth in the forged automotive components market is driven by multiple factors tied to mechanical performance requirements, production scalability, and the evolving automotive landscape. A central driver is the increasing demand for high-strength, fatigue-resistant components that can perform reliably under variable load, temperature, and terrain conditions. Forged parts provide unmatched durability for such applications, ensuring long-term reliability in safety-critical systems.

The growing focus on lightweighting particularly in the context of regulatory pressure to reduce CO2 emissions is encouraging OEMs to adopt forged aluminum and hybrid-material components that combine strength with reduced mass. Additionally, the rise in vehicle electrification and expansion of hybrid architectures are creating new requirements for high-precision, thermally stable forged parts. The trend toward global automotive manufacturing platforms and modular vehicle architectures also favors forging due to its repeatability and compatibility with mass customization.

Increasing investments in forging automation, integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, and vertical integration strategies among OEMs and tier-1 suppliers are further propelling market expansion. These combined trends are ensuring that forged automotive components remain central to both legacy and next-generation vehicle development strategies worldwide.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$35.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Light Commercial Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $11.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

