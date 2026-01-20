Sharjah Real Estate Records Highest Trading Value In Its History With Dh65.6 Billion In 2025

The real estate sector in Sharjah had achieved its highest trading value on record in 2025, reaching Dh65.6 billion, marking a substantial growth of 64.3 per cent compared to Dh40 billion recorded in 2024.

This performance underscores the robustness of Sharjah's real estate market and reflects growing investor confidence in the emirate's stable, well-regulated, and attractive investment environment.

The total number of real estate transactions executed during the year rose to 132,659, representing an increase of 26.3 per cent compared to the previous year. This growth confirms the accelerating momentum of investment activity and the continued expansion of Sharjah's real estate market base.

Sales transactions reflected exceptional results, reaching 33,580, with a growth of 38.4 per cent compared to 2024. This surge was driven by rising demand for residential units for both end-use and investment purposes, attractive rental yields, price stability, and the wide range of real estate projects supported by flexible financing solutions.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated:“The exceptional growth achieved by Sharjah's real estate sector in 2025 is the result of a clear leadership vision and long-term strategic planning. These efforts have established an integrated real estate ecosystem built on legislative stability and balanced development, providing a reliable and sustainable investment environment.”

He added that this milestone reflects the maturity and efficiency of Sharjah's real estate system and reaffirms its ability to attract high-value and long-term investments within a market distinguished by flexibility, transparency, advanced infrastructure, and a high quality of life.

The total value of real estate mortgages in Sharjah reached Dh15.5 billion, through 6,300 mortgage transactions. This represents a growth of 45.1 per cent compared to 2024.

Sharjah continued to strengthen its position as a global investment destination, with the number of nationalities investing in the emirate's real estate sector rising to 129 in 2025, compared to 120 in 2024. The number of properties traded by investors of various nationalities increased to 60,322, up from 45,676 in 2024, reflecting a broader investor base and reinforcing the market's international appeal.

UAE nationals accounted for approximately Dh33.8 billion from the total transactions' value, represented by 41,066 properties. GCC nationals excluding Emiratis invested Dh3.4 billion across 2,055 properties, while Arab nationals invested Dh9.8 billion through 8,663 properties. Investors from other nationalities contributed Dh18.5 billion across 8,538 properties.

Real estate transactions also recorded strong growth. Ownership certificate transactions reached 47,453, an increase of 17.6 per cent, while title deed transactions totalled 46,131, marking a growth of 29.7 per cent. As for the initial sales contracts, they reached 14,472, which is a rise of 41.2 per cent, while valuation transactions increased to 3,696, reflecting a growth of 35.8 per cent.