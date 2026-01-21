Mubadala Sharpens AI And Robotics Focus

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is stepping up its push into artificial intelligence and robotics, positioning the twin technologies as a central driver of industrial growth and a compass for future capital allocation, according to remarks by its chief executive at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The $330 billion investor, formally known as Mubadala Investment Company, has been widening its exposure across advanced technology over several years, building stakes that span semiconductors, data centres, cloud platforms and AI infrastructure. The strategy reflects a broader recalibration among long-horizon funds seeking to capture productivity gains as automation and data-driven systems reshape manufacturing, logistics and services.

Speaking on a panel in Davos, chief executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the convergence of machine intelligence and physical automation is becoming the most compelling frontier for investors assessing the next wave of industrial transformation. He described the intersection of AI and robotics as an inflection point for factories and supply chains, where software advances can unlock step-changes in efficiency once integrated with machines capable of learning, perception and dexterous movement. The comments were delivered on the sidelines of the annual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mubadala's expanding technology book already includes positions linked to chip design and fabrication, a segment that underpins AI compute, as well as data-centre platforms that support model training and inference at scale. The fund has also targeted infrastructure plays tied to power, cooling and connectivity, recognising that AI adoption depends as much on physical assets as on algorithms. Robotics, executives argue, represents the natural downstream beneficiary as intelligence migrates from screens into the physical economy.

Industry specialists say the renewed emphasis on robotics aligns with shifts in global manufacturing. Labour shortages, cost pressures and the push for resilient supply chains have accelerated interest in automation capable of operating in variable environments, from warehouses to advanced production lines. AI-enabled robots, trained on large datasets and guided by computer vision, are increasingly able to handle tasks that were previously uneconomic to automate, widening the addressable market for investors.

For Mubadala, the appeal lies in the ability to deploy patient capital across the value chain. By backing semiconductor capacity, compute infrastructure and applied robotics, the fund can capture multiple layers of growth while hedging technological risk. Executives have also highlighted partnerships with portfolio companies and co-investors as a way to translate innovation into operating scale, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, energy services and healthcare equipment.

The strategy mirrors a wider trend among Gulf sovereign investors, which are leveraging balance-sheet strength to secure exposure to technologies expected to define industrial competitiveness over the next decade. Artificial intelligence has already become a cornerstone of national digital agendas across the region, while robotics is increasingly framed as essential to productivity gains beyond hydrocarbons. Analysts note that long-term funds are better placed than traditional venture capital to support capital-intensive deployments, including factory automation and logistics networks.

At the policy level, discussions in Davos underscored growing convergence between industrial strategy and technology investment. Governments and investors alike are weighing how AI-driven automation can boost output without exacerbating social dislocation. Al Mubarak's remarks acknowledged that robotics will alter manufacturing footprints, but he emphasised the opportunity to enhance competitiveness and create higher-skilled roles alongside machines.

