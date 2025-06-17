Poland Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring UKE, Orange, T-Mobile, Play (P4), Polkomtel (Plus), And Cyfrowy Polsat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Poland Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report for an in-depth overview of Poland's telecom market. Get forecasts up to 2029, covering regulatory trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities in mobile, broadband, and pay-TV. Tailored for executives, this annual report is essential for strategic planning.

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Poland today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Poland.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope



The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Poland will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the 2024-2029 period.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at an 8% CAGR during 2024-2029, driven by growth in mobile internet subscriptions, increased adoption of higher-ARPU 5G services, and MNOs offering data-centric 5G plans. Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, driven by growth in FTTH/B and cable internet subscriptions for higher speeds and improved user experience in addition to the ongoing fiber network coverage expansion in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Pay-TV services market

7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

8. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



UKE

Orange Poland

T-Mobile Poland

Play (P4)

Polkomtel (Plus) Cyfrowy Polsat

