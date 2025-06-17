Creative Writing MFA Students Publish Fiction, Poetry And Essays

Johnathan Alexander '23, Izzy Peroni '20, Laurie Ward published in various literary journals

FREDERICK, Md., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three current students in the inaugural cohort of Hood College's creative writing MFA program have had their writing selected for publication.

A flash fiction story by Johnathan Alexander '23 , "Little Red Devil by Toro," was accepted by "Flash Phantoms ," which publishes short horror stories of 1,000 words or less.

A poem by Izzy Peroni '20 , "when i feel like a girl," was accepted by "beestung ," which specializes in publishing non-binary and gender-queer writers.

Laurie Ward's essay, "Salt Potatoes," was an honorable mention for an essay contest held by "Big Brick Review " and was accepted for publication. Her short story, "The Diner," will be included in "America's Future: The 50th Anniversary Anthology of The Washington Writers' Publishing House ."

Each of the students wrote their respective pieces as part of the cohort's writing assignments. Submitting original work for publication is also a required component of the program. Students even learn about publishing firsthand through operating the program's own literary magazine, "Pergola."

"In our Literary Publishing course, MFA students learn how to prepare and submit their work to literary journals and magazines, many for the first time," said Elizabeth Knapp, Ph.D. , professor of English and creative writing MFA program director at Hood College .

"By the end of the spring 2025 semester, three students had received acceptances, which further proves that getting an MFA can help you get published."

Now in its second summer residency, the creative writing MFA program has attracted emerging writers from across the country. As a low-residency program, students spend the majority of their time working independently with faculty mentors. Each summer, students and faculty convene on Hood's campus for 10 days of intensive workshops, craft talks and readings. A rotating group of award-winning guest writers rounds out the full-time faculty to make each summer residency truly unique.

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

