Nussbaum Selects Lytx To Elevate Its Innovative Approach To Video Safety

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nussbaum operates nationwide and is recognized throughout the industry for its commitment to safety and innovation-most recently being named Commercial Carrier Journal's Innovator of the Year and winning the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Grand Prize for National Fleet Safety. The company began installing Lytx DriveCamevent recorders in early 2025 and is on track to complete full-fleet deployment by year-end.

"As we evaluated our next chapter in fleet safety, we needed a partner that aligned with our values, long-term goals, and our unique culture," said Jeremy Stickling*, Chief Administrative Officer at Nussbaum. "The pilot was competitive, however Lytx stood out for its longstanding industry leadership, innovative AI technology, and their ability to offer customized solutions. As we bolster our safety program to meet the challenges our drivers face today and on the roadways of tomorrow, Lytx is a true partner in helping us protect our most valuable assets in motion."

Lytx DriveCam combines video telematics with machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) to help identify and coach high impact driving behaviors, such as following distance, intersection safety, and seatbelt use. Nussbaum's deployment is customized to meet its unique coaching strategies, with notifications that enable drivers to self-correct in the moment.

Operating nationwide, Nussbaum's drivers encounter a variety of adverse weather scenarios, and it required a safety partner that could help anticipate risks and proactively prevent weather-related incidents. Lytx's award-winning Weather Hazard Alerts feature was a determining factor in Nussbaum choosing Lytx. Lytx's feature leverages advanced geospatial technologies, highly localized weather warnings, and video data and AI to enable Nussbaum's managers to navigate inclement weather events without compromising operational efficiency.

Driver privacy was another important prerequisite for Nussbaum, and DriveCam was able to meet and exceed their needs during the pilot period. With the ability to customize and set recording policies, Nussbaum can put its drivers first with technology that reinforces positive behaviors, while maintaining trust and satisfaction.

"For decades, Nussbaum has been a leader in safety and integrity, and we're proud to support its mission with solutions that build upon its industry-leading record and exemplary customer service," stated Dave Riordan, executive vice president of strategic accounts at Lytx. "Safety and efficiency aren't optional functions-they're essential to any fleet's longevity, and now with our DriveCam program, advanced MV+AI capabilities, and deep commitment to client success, Nussbaum is uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled service and advance their fleet safety."

*Jeremy Stickling was recently named the "2025 TCA Safety Professional of the Year" by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).

About Nussbaum

Nussbaum is an industry leader in over-the-road freight transportation. Since 1945, trust and integrity have guided our operations as we serve our customers and employees with a level of care and integrity unique to Nussbaum. In 2018, we began a new journey as an ESOP, giving our people an ownership stake in the company. As employee-owners, we are purpose-driven to create a positive impact with every interaction and maximize Nussbaum's potential for ourselves, our families, our customers, and our partners. For more information on our award-winning services and top-paying driver careers, visit nussbaum or nussbaumjobs .

About Lytx

Lytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx VisionTM Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning fleet safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and over 5.5 million drivers in more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx, visit , @lytx on X, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

