Karli Health Institute Founder To Speak At Biohackers World Conference In Chicago

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. David Karli joins experts at the Wellness Hub Expo to share insights on regenerative medicine and performance science.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David Karli, founder of Karli Health Institute and CEO of Greyledge Technologies, will be a featured speaker at the Biohackers World Conference & Expo , which will take place July 26-27 at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. The two-day Wellness Hub event gathers leading voices in health, technology, and human performance to explore the evolving landscape of wellness and longevity.Attendees will engage with keynotes, panels, and hands-on experiences focused on breakthroughs in personalized health optimization. Dr. Karli will contribute his expertise in regenerative medicine, sharing data-driven insights from his work with advanced cell-based therapies, genomics, and biologics.As a Harvard-trained physician and early innovator in autologous treatments like Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Bone Marrow Cell Concentrate (BMC), Dr. Karli has helped shape clinical standards in regenerative care. His protocols–developed from over 5,600 treatments–leverage AI and cellular analytics to personalize therapeutic strategies. His session will address how predictive modeling and biomarker data transform healing, recovery, and longevity approaches.The Biohackers World Conference offers clinicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and wellness professionals a platform to connect around science-backed strategies that support human potential. The event is known for attracting a diverse audience of forward thinkers, united by a shared goal of redefining what it means to thrive.About Karli Health Institute:Karli Health Institute is a leading regenerative medicine clinic in Miami, Florida. Dr. David Karli founded the facility, which offers advanced, personalized treatments that include PRP and BMC therapies, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, medical aesthetics, hormone optimization, and age management. Karli Health focuses on integrating luxury with clinical care and delivers patient-centric therapies to national and international clients. The practice is driven by a team of expert medical professionals and is known for combining scientific rigor with a compassionate and holistic treatment philosophy. Karli Health continues to redefine what's possible in modern regenerative healthcare.

