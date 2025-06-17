Equature Launches Smartpsap Pilot Program To Advance AI In Public Safety

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equature announces the launch of its SmartPSAP Pilot Program, an innovative initiative designed to transform 911 operations through real-time automation, intelligent insights, and enhanced decision support.

With emergency communication centers facing increased call volumes and ongoing staffing challenges, the SmartPSAP Pilot Program introduces powerful AI tools built to relieve pressure, improve accuracy, and reclaim valuable time. Participating agencies will gain access to groundbreaking features such as:

.Real-Time Transcription: Converts spoken word into text for instant documentation and analysis.

.Call Summaries: Auto-generated summaries provide rapid understanding of call context.

.Intelligent Call Tagging: Automatically identifies and classifies calls (e.g., weapons, medical, mental health) based on context, not keywords.

.SmartScore Auto QA: Evaluates calls automatically, saving up to 75% of supervisors' time.

.Operational Insights: Provides data-driven reports that improve training, response times, and service quality.

“This program is about empowering PSAPs to do more with less,” said Joe Mosed, CEO at Equature.“By leveraging our AI tools, agencies can streamline operations and make smarter, faster decisions without increasing headcount.”

The SmartPSAP Pilot Program is available to forward-thinking public safety agencies. Participants will work closely with Equature's team to shape the future of AI in emergency communications.

Agencies interested in joining the pilot or learning more about the program can visit .

About Equature: Equature is a leading provider of communications intelligence solutions for public safety, helping 911 centers across the nation capture, analyze, and act on critical information. Through real-time transcription, AI-driven insights, and automated quality assurance, Equature enables safer, faster, and more informed emergency response.

Tiffany Chan

Equature

+1 866-377-2677

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.