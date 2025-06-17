Lyrical Video Of Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham From Nithiin's 'Thammudu' Released
Taking to his X timeline, actor Nithiin wrote, "For all the innocent hearts....#BhuuAntuuBhuutham from #Thammudu. #ThammuduOnJuly4th"
The song, which has been rendered by singers Anurag Kulkarni and Akshita Pola, has been set to tune by music director B Ajaneesh Loknath. It has lyrics by Simhachalam Mannela.
The soulful number seems to be a song of advice through which Nithiin seeks to impart to his young niece the significance of not letting fear stop one from moving ahead in life. In the song, Nithiin asks her not to be scared of ghosts, but to be so courageous as to even play with it. The song urges the young girl to ensure that fear does not stop her from proceeding forward.
The film has triggered huge interest in audiences for a number of reasons.
A teaser released by the makers earlier gives away the fact that Nithiin plays a trained archer in this film and that the story revolves around the bond a brother shares with his sister, who is looking to keep up her promise.
The story happens in a place called Ambaragodugu. The place is unique as there is only way to either enter or get out of it. The place seems to be filled with grim looking characters and it is evident that one cannot set foot outside the region, once one enters it.
Meanwhile, the teaser gives the impression that Nithiin's sister and her young child are trapped in this place and that those concerned for the safety of Nithiin urge him to get away from it, as far as possible.
The teaser ends with a punchline from Nithiin. "You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can't keep up your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise."
Apart from Nithiin, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.
The film, which has been produced by Raju - Shirish, has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film is by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction is by G M Sekhar.
Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan have worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.
