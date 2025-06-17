Konkona Sen Sharma Calls Her 'Metro... In Dino' Co-Star Pankaj Tripathi 'A Gentleman'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Konkona Sen Sharma has shared screen space with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time in Anurag Basu's "Metro... In Dino".

When asked about working with the versatile actor, Konkana called him "a gentleman".

She shared,“Working with Pankaj Tripathi, I'm so thrilled that I got a chance to work with such a wonderful actor like him. I really got to know him well because I didn't know him at all actually. I was a little familiar with his work but I really had no idea what an amazing co-actor he was going to turn out to be."

"I was so comfortable with him and the best part is he's so funny. And he's also somebody who's very comfortable in his own skin. He's very authentic to his own personality. He's quite a gentleman," the 'Wake Up Sid' actress added.

Konkana further revealed that she found him to be extremely funny. She stated,“I really enjoyed working with him. There was a lot of trust that had formed between us. And I think both of us could perhaps relate to the characters and the situation. You know, so we really enjoyed ourselves and I felt very very comfortable with him. And also he used to crack me up all the time because he's actually very funny. I really enjoyed working with him.”

Made under the direction of Anurag Basu, "Metro... In Dino" enjoys a stellar cast with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee playing key roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd, the project has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The music for the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's "Life in a... Metro" has been provided by Pritam.

"Metro... In Dino" is set to make it to the cinema halls on 4th July.