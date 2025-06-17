PRICES SLASHED UP TO 45% OFF FOR DIVI RESORTS' SUMMER BLOWOUT TRAVEL SALE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our goal is to help guests say 'yes' to the unforgettable," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "With these steep discounts, there's never been a better time to plan that dream Caribbean escape without breaking the bank. We're inviting everyone to take advantage of these savings and experience the warmth, joy, and freedom that only a Caribbean vacation can bring."

In Barbados, guests can bask in the tranquil beauty of Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, ideally located on the island's famed south coast and St. Lawrence Gap. Savor new menus at the beachfront pureocean Restaurant, where happy hours and fun events are always available. Families will appreciate the relaxed atmosphere and on-property playground, while the island's legendary beaches and nightlife await just outside the resort gates.

Travelers headed to St. Maarten can choose between the charm of Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and the refined experience of Oceans at Little Bay. Savor award-winning dining options and elevated events like wine tastings and beachside BBQ nights. With revamped menus, beachfront pools, and easy access to the island's capital, Philipsburg, and French town, Grand Case, these resorts strike the perfect balance between relaxation and adventure.

For those seeking serenity and sophistication, St. Croix delivers. Carina Bay Boutique All-Inclusive Resort and Oceans at Carina Bay offer adults-only, all-inclusive stays that are ideal for couples or friends looking for peace and pampering. The concierge team is on hand to plan every detail, from catamaran cruises to hiking excursions and local rum tastings.

With discounted rates for children and teens on all-inclusive stays, and five unique islands to explore, sinking your toes into soft white Caribbean sand has never been more achievable.

At up to 45% off, rates for this summer start as low as:



Divi Southwinds Beach Resort , Barbados – rates start at $159 per night (room only)



Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino , Bonaire – rates start at $159 per night (room only) or $198 per person, per night (all-inclusive)



Carina Bay Boutique All-Inclusive Resort , St. Croix – rates start at $230 per person, per night (all-inclusive)



Oceans at Carina Bay , St. Croix – rates start at $263 per person, per night (all-inclusive)



Divi Little Bay Beach Resort , St. Maarten – rates start at $180 per night (room only) or $210 per person, per night (all-inclusive)



Oceans at Divi Little Bay , St. Maarten – rates start at $208 per night (room only) or $248 per person, per night (all-inclusive)



Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort , Aruba – rates start at $330 per night (room only)



Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort , Aruba – rates start at $199 per night (room only)

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort , Aruba – rates start at $199 per night (room only)

Grab your swimsuits and sandals and don't miss out on the opportunity to explore the Caribbean at such low rates. This Summer Blowout travel sale is available to book through June 30, 2025 for travel through September 30, 2025. Book now at using promo code SUMMER45 , or call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international) to reserve your stay.

About Divi Resorts: For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit .

Additional Perks:Divi Resorts offers a , , , cashback rewards with , and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit

*Sale Terms & Conditions: Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

SOURCE Divi Resorts