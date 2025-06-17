As Xrp Kurs Surges, HASHJ Launches Integrated Cloud Mining And XRP Yield Solutions

Riding the wave of renewed optimism around Ripple's regulatory outlook-which sent XRP's euro price (“xrp kurs”) up nearly 2%-leading cloud-mining provider HASHJ today announced the rollout of its fully upgraded AI-driven cloud mining platform alongside a new XRP yield (“xrp mining”) product. With XRP/EUR now trading in the €0.52–€0.56 range following 16 June news of a potential SEC settlement, investors can now diversify passive-income strategies across both PoW mining and DeFi-style staking on a single platform.



XRP/EUR jumped nearly 2%.

Institutional inflows and the imminent enforcement of the EU's MiCA regulation have tightened supply, magnifying euro-denominated gains.

Amid macro uncertainty, PoW cloud mining and DeFi-style XRP staking have emerged as complementary tools to smooth out volatility.







AI Smart Scheduling

A proprietary machine-learning engine dynamically allocates hashing power across global green-energy data centers, maximizing watts-per-hash as Bitcoin and Ethereum network difficulties shift.

Flexible Short-Term Contracts

From zero-cost trials to flagship miner plans, all offer daily settlements and near-instant withdrawals-no hardware, no hidden fees.

XRP Yield (“xrp mining”)

Stake XRP in on-chain liquidity pools on the XRPL to earn 4%–8% annualized returns through transaction fees and staking rewards.

100% Green Energy & Zero Fees

All PoW contracts run on renewable power; HASHJ charges no management fees, so users keep 100% of gross revenues. Daily Settlements

A custom on-chain system automatically credits both PoW and XRP earnings every 24 hours, with one-click withdrawals to BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, and other major wallets.



Zero-Risk Onboarding

New users instantly receive $100 in cloud computing power plus an €18 bonus upon sign-up-no upfront deposit required.

Expected Returns

At the current BTC/EUR price of €94,500, a $100 compute trial (≈ €90) can generate approximately €180–€200 in 24 hours. Adding the €18 bonus brings first-day net returns to around €206–€216 .

Simple Process

Visit hashj and verify your email or phone.

Automatically receive $100 compute power and an €18 bonus.

Activate mining with one click-AI scheduling begins immediately.

Check your earnings after 24 hours and withdraw or reinvest instantly.

Key Advantages



Risk-Free Validation: Experience AI-driven scheduling and green-energy mining with zero capital at risk.



High Leverage: Free compute yields over 100% net return, amplified by the €18 bonus.



Instant Withdrawals: Earnings become available for withdrawal in seconds, enabling you to lock in profits or compound returns at any time.





As XRP prices strengthen amid regulatory concerns, investors need diversified income tools. HASHJ combines AI-optimized cloud mining with high-yield XRP staking to provide both stability during market downturns and upside potential when markets rebound.

Our mission is to democratize passive cryptocurrency income. Whether you seek PoW rewards or DeFi-style XRP income, you can manage it all from one intuitive dashboard.

About HASHJ

Founded in 2018 and headquartered at 22–26 King Street, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1HJ, United Kingdom, HASHJ operates over 5 GW of renewable-powered mining capacity across Europe and North America. The company holds FCA and MiCA-exempt licenses, employs multi-signature cold wallets and 2FA, and partners with leading auditors for quarterly penetration tests. HASHJ's platform supports 30+ languages, with web and mobile apps enabling three-click purchases and withdrawals alongside real-time dashboards for hashing power, energy consumption, and ESG metrics.

