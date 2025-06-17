Certificate Hero Selected By Brown & Brown To Streamline Certificate Issuance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Certificate Hero's flexible architecture integrates seamlessly with Brown & Brown's existing agency management systems, providing intelligent automation that dramatically reduces the time and resources spent on certificate-related tasks. By implementing Certificate Hero's advanced SaaS platform, Brown & Brown will automate manual workflows, accelerate certificate delivery and increase accuracy across its operations.

"We've always prioritized a customer-first approach, and investing in tools that elevate our customers' experience is central to that mission," said Ignus Bezuidenhout, chief information officer for Brown & Brown's Retail segment. "Certificate Hero brings a level of automation and efficiency that traditional certificate platforms simply can't match."

"Brown & Brown's selection of Certificate Hero underscores the value of modern, scalable technology in solving real operational challenges," said Michael Yanoff, CEO of Certificate Hero. "We are thrilled to support their team with a solution designed to simplify certificate issuance, boost productivity and deliver measurable results for teammates and customers."

This partnership underscores Certificate Hero's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability in the insurance industry, and Brown & Brown's ongoing commitment to operational efficiency and adopting transformative technologies that meet the evolving needs of commercial insurance customers.

About Certificate Hero

Certificate Hero is a purpose-built SaaS platform designed to streamline the full lifecycle of certificate of insurance issuance and management. Leveraging advanced AI, seamless integrations, and a user-friendly interface, Certificate Hero helps insurance agencies manage COI requests of any size with speed, precision, and efficiency. Learn more at certificatehero .

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO ) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing enhanced customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning 500+ locations and a team of more than 17,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown .

SOURCE Certificate Hero