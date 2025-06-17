Goldhaven Resources To Acquire Strategic High-Grade Tungsten Claims Within Its Magno Project In Northwestern British Columbia
|Zone
|Tonnes
|% WO3
|% MoS2
|% Cu
|Kuhn North, Lower 3A Band
|409,300
|0.48
|0.134
|-
|Kuhn North, Upper 3A Band
|78,700
|0.5
|-
|-
|Dead Goat
|100,900
|0.49
|-
|-
|Dead Goat (deeper lens)
|27,600
|0.39
|-
|0.16
|Total
|616,500
|-
|-
|-
Historical Estimate Disclosure: This resource estimate constitutes a“historical estimate”, as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101 ”). This information is derived from summary report McDame project 82-546-10512, filed by Shell Canada Resources. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and accordingly the estimates may not be relevant or reliable. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current. In order to verify the historical estimate, a qualified person needs to review the historical data, review any work completed at the projects since the date of the historical estimate and complete a new mineral resource estimate
Figure 1: Magno property claims outlining the Kuhn, Dead Goat and M3 claims acquisition highlighted in yellow in the northern section of property as well as proximity to other Company's claims in the area
Terms of the Acquisition:
GoldHaven has entered into a title transfer agreement (the“Agreement”) dated June 12, 2025 with Fundamental Resources Corp. (the“Vendor”), pursuant to which it is entitled to acquire a 100% interest in the Claims located in the Cassiar Mining District, British Columbia (the“Transaction”). As consideration, the Company will issue 1,250,000 common shares (the“Consideration Shares”) to the Vendor, subject to a 36-month escrow release schedule pursuant to which 10% of the Consideration Shares will be released on completion of the Transaction, and 15% on each six month anniversary thereof. 100% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to the standard Canadian statutory four month hold period. The Transaction is expected to be completed on or about June 24, 2025.
Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, stated :“We are very pleased to expand our presence in this underexplored but highly prospective region of British Columbia. The Kuhn, Dead Goat, and M3 claims strengthen our strategic land position within the Magno Project and introduce compelling tungsten upside with additional zones of Copper, Zinc and Molybdenum to the GoldHaven story. The Kuhn and Dead Goat deposits share a geological setting similar to Cantung and Mactung, both large tungsten skarn deposits in Canada. This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of continued strong demand for commodities caught in the middle of global tariff battles-particularly tungsten. Historic work by Shell Canada, coupled with more recent exploration by Fundamental Resources, has highlighted the potential for a high-grade skarn system that could support a future development opportunity.”
The Company plans to conduct a detailed review of historic data and design follow-up exploration programs to confirm and expand the known mineralization.
Figure 2: Kuhn and Dead Goat mineral claims in the Cassiar mining district Northwestern BC
About GoldHaven Resources Corp.
GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totaling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.
Qualified Person:
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Rob Birmingham, CEO
...
Office Direct: (604) 629-8254
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's plans and objectives, both generally and with regard to the Claims, including the prospective nature thereof, as well as the strategic significance and value of Tungsten. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at
Images accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment